LETTER: CU Board of Regents needs Richard Murray

Editor: One of the largest challenges facing Colorado families today is the cost of higher education. In the last decade, public university tuition costs have risen 65% in our state and student debt often significantly burdens our next generation of Coloradans for years.

If we can solve this challenge, affordable and accessible public higher education will have positive ripples throughout our state’s economy and culture. To achieve this crucial goal, we need the right people on our University of Colorado Board of Regents—the body that oversees the four-campus CU system and manages its $5 billion dollar budget.

That’s why it’s vital that we elect Richard Murray to the CU Board of Regents for our district. As a two-time alumnus of CU and former student body president, Richard has in-depth experience working with the university administration to solve issues facing students, faculty, staff, and alumni. He knows first-hand the debt burden students are facing and is prepared to address it on day one. It’s no surprise that he has numerous endorsements including from former CU President, Bruce Benson, who recognize Richard’s bipartisan leadership and essential experience in tackling the toughest challenges in our higher education system.

The better we can address these tuition challenges, the more vibrant our whole state will be. Let’s do our part by electing Richard Murray to the CU Board of Regents! He will be a champion of providing affordable, accessible, and well-balanced world-class education to our next generation of Coloradans.

— Will Johnson, via [email protected]