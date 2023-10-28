Michael Giles takes part in a meet and greet, April 11, at the Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning and Conference Center. Giles was appointed APS Superintendent at began work July 1, 2023. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

In August 2022, the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education decided not to renew Superintendent Rico Munn’s contract.

The need to hire a new superintendent before the next school year arose, and the board started a quest for the right match.

While Munn provided long and dedicated service to APS, the board concluded that after nine years, a change in leadership would bring with it a fresh perspective, which is healthy for a district that has had some improvements in academic outcomes but is seeking to accelerate change.

The board received over 30 applications nationwide, narrowed it down to six semifinalists, and then chose three finalists. From among those, the board of APS unanimously chose Michael Giles.

Giles comes from Cherry Creek Public Schools, where he was Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

New leadership means new hope. Hope for closing the achievement gap APS students have suffered from for years. Hope for better test scores. Hope for transparency, trust, and collaboration between the board and its only employee.

Giles started work on July 1, 2023. The new superintendent knows and understands that many expectations come with this job, but his vision for the District is what I believe led the APS board to hire him with a unanimous vote. As a board member, I heard from community members that they wanted a superintendent who would focus on key goals, including:

Closing the achievement gap

Changing and improving district culture

Improving student outcomes by way of bringing the board’s results and limitations to reality

Through these changes and improvements, moving the district and our schools off of the state Accountability Clock

In other words, make APS a school district attractive to students and parents alike and prepares the next generation for health, happiness, and success.

As Superintendent Giles thinks about how to meet the community’s expectations, which are also the expectations that inform my advocacy as a board member, I would offer him the following advice:

Stay focused on the vision created by the community and your predecessor for our students, and remember that only education focused on students, not adults, will bring about a thriving district. Always recommend ambitious goals and targets. Our students are ready to be challenged. They know they can succeed, and with an engaging curriculum, dedicated staff, proper teacher training, and consistency in our service to them, they can meet ambitious targets. Include your board members in high-stakes decisions and always be transparent. Your board is your first cheerleader and your first true critic because board members want you to succeed by producing prepared students. Keeping board members informed about what is going on will help everyone.

The district should never have a “them versus us” attitude. It should be a “it is about our students’ success” attitude. The sooner everyone adopts that mindset, the faster we will have a thriving district and high-performing students. I commit to doing my part for Aurora’s kids and will always have an open door to hear from and support the superintendent in his efforts.

Anne R. Keke is a board director for Aurora Public Schools.