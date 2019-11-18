Closing arguments expected in Patrick Frazee trial

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
0
File – In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Patrick Frazee leaves the Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, Colo. Frazee, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge. Frazee entered the plea Friday, May 24, 2019, in the case involving the killing of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen alive last year on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators have testified that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river. Berreth’s body has not been found. (Chappin Everett/The Gazette via AP, File)

CRIPPLE CREEK |  The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

