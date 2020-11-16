Aurora lawmakers consider marijuana home delivery rules

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers are slated to cast first votes on recreational marijuana delivery and other industry-related business during a city council meeting Monday night.

If city lawmakers sign off on the proposed changes, residents could have marijuana delivered to their doorstep before 10 p.m. by licensed dispensaries.

Deliveries would be capped at one ounce of marijuana, eight grams of marijuana concentrate and 80 ten milligram servings of THC per business day.

The city council will also take a first look at a plan lowering barriers for would-be workers with criminal records in the marijuana industry.

Currently, Aurora’s rules are more strict than the state’s in barring some people with criminal records from working in the industry as a business owner or employee. Aurora bars people with felony convictions in the last 10 years or felony drug conviction at any time. Violations of local drug laws, petty offenses or misdemeanor convictions in the last five years are also disqualifications.

But these new rules would lower the bar and bring the rules in line with recent state government reforms. Those rules only disqualify anyone with a felony conviction in the last three years.

“By amending the code to be consistent with the state, staff believes this will possibly allow more people to be able to own or work in Aurora sooner,” city staff wrote in documents.

Lawmakers will also consider finalizing a cap on fees paid by restaurants to third party companies for food delivery services. Denver recently added similar protections to protect restaurants from predatory practices by tech-based delivery companies such as Uber Eats.