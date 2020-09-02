COVID-19 cases reported at 19 schools so far in Cherry Creek School District

AURORA | Officials say 19 schools and programs in the Cherry Creek School District have now been impacted by COVID-19 cases, causing a range of quarantines and transfers.

During the first week of school, cases were reported at Pine Ridge Elementary School, Campus Middle School, Belleview Elementary School, Grandview High School and the Options Homeschool Program, with three staff members and one student testing positive and 22 students and staff members quarantining.

On Monday, a letter went out to families at Overland High School informing them that a staff member tested positive, which led to 66 students and one staff member being quarantined.

District spokesperson Abbe Smith provided the Sentinel with a list of the rest of the COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the district so far.

“This is out of 55,000 students and 9,000 staff, which I think is important context for this,” Smith said in an email.

The rate of infection in Arapahoe County has steadily declined since the end of July. It now hovers at about 5% based on rolling averages provided by Tri-County Health Department. That reflects a 13% decrease in cases over the last 30 days

School officials on Tuesday reported the following cases so far this school year.

Aug. 25: One student at Overland High School tested positive, with two other students needing to quarantine.

Aug. 26: One student at Sky Vista Middle School tested positive, with no other students needing to quarantine. One staff member at Highline Community Elementary School tested positive, with no other students needing to quarantine.

Aug. 27: One student at Cherry Hills Village Elementary School tested positive, with 20 students and one teacher needing to quarantine.

One student at Holly Ridge Primary School tested positive, with 15 students and one teacher needing to quarantine.

One student at Prairie Middle School displayed potential COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive. No students needed to quarantine

One student at Overland High School displayed potential COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive. No students needed to quarantine.

One staff member at The Cottage Preschool displayed potential COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive. No students needed to quarantine.

One student at Smoky Hill High School tested positive, with no other students needing to quarantine.

One student at Eaglecrest High School tested positive, with no other students needing to quarantine.

Aug. 28: Two students in the district’s expulsion program displayed potential COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive. Two other students and two staff members had to quarantine and the school, which has about 19 students, has been moved to online learning through Sept. 10.

• Two students at Eaglecrest High School tested positive, with no other students needing to quarantine.

One student at Falcon Creek Middle School displayed potential COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive. Six teachers and 41 students had to quarantine, and 182 students in two of the 6th grade cohorts have been transferred to online learning.

Aug. 29: One staff member at Thunder Ridge Middle School tested positive, with no students needing to quarantine.

One student at Cherry Creek High School tested positive, with six teachers and 58 students quarantined and moved to online learning.

Aug. 30: One student at Summit Elementary School tested positive, with three staff members and 13 students needing to quarantine.