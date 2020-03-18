Cory Gardner and Jason Crow self-isolating after coronavirus exposure from constituent

AURORA | Two members of Colorado’s federal delegation — Sen. Cory Gardner and Congressman Jason Crow — are self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Tri-County Health Department didn’t say who the individual was. The Sentinel has learned it was not a joint meeting where both lawmakers were present.

“We have a personal responsibility as citizens to do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine. This is a pandemic and it’s incumbent upon every American to do their part,” said Crow, who is self-isolating at his home in Aurora. “While at home, I look forward to working full steam ahead to provide the federal resources our community needs to address this crisis.”

Neither Crow nor Gardner are showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus,” Gardner said in a statement on his website. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19.”