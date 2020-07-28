2 Aurora cops wounded and robbery suspect struck ‘numerous times’ during Green Valley Ranch encounter

1 of 3

AURORA | Two Aurora police officers and a burglary suspect have been shot following an incident in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, authorities said Monday evening.

Police said the officers’ injuries were non-life-threatening. They did not disclose the condition of the suspect, who was shot “numerous times,” according to Denver Police spokesman Sonny Jackson and other police sources.

Denver police said the two Aurora officers, who are part of a regional police task force that coordinates with the federal government, were following robbery suspects at about 5:30 p.m. The suspects were believed to be responsible for a string of local burglaries.

When police tried to contact one of the suspects near East 46th Avenue and Argonne Street, the suspect fled and attempted to carjack two people in a nearby apartment complex.

The Aurora officers, who are part of the regional unit called the Rocky Mountain Safe Street Task Force, intercepted the suspect. At one point, both police and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck “numerous times” and police sustained minor injuries, according to Denver Police at the scene.