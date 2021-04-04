Police reform task force pitches new Aurora cop oversight system with power to fire

AURORA | The Aurora City Council will begin reviewing a slew of ambitious police policy change recommendations Monday crafted by Aurora’s Community Police Task Force.

The expansive recommendations include a detailed call for a powerful new police independent oversight office with legal tools to investigate and fire police accused of breaking the law or department policy.

The city council will begin considering whether to adopt the long-awaited recommendations during a study session at 6:30 p.m. Aurorans can stream the meeting at www.auroratv.org or watch Channel 8.

The city’s Community Police Task Force submitted its ideas in March after meeting for months. Its members include prominent Black community leaders and some activist leaders who led enormous marches for racial justice during the summer of 2020.

Dr. Ryan Ross, who facilitated the Task Force meetings, submitted the recommendations to city officials. The document cautions that the ideas “are not a blind attack on law enforcement.”

According to the document, the Task Force members received education on a laundry list of police policies and practices when writing the recommendations. That included training to understand excessive force and police substance abuse policies, Aurora’s discipline process, use of force reporting, and internal department reviews and investigations. Members also scrutinized other independent watchdog models, which vary widely among U.S. cities.

The Task Force’s main recommendation is the creation of an “independent citizen’s oversight office.” It would be called the Office of Police Accountability, Transparency and Transformation.

In the proposal, the watchdog would have more power than independent monitors in Boulder and Denver — the only two cities in Colorado with a watchdog in place. The recommendations also tick some key boxes for national police oversight experts, who told the Sentinel last week that subpoena power in particular is important to effectively holding police accountable.

Aurora’s watchdog would “have broad investigatory and subpoena powers that review and resolve civilian complaints, investigate critical incidents, and regularly assess Aurora Police Department policies and practices.” Its power would be equal to the city’s Civil Service Commission, which currently has the final word on police and fire department terminations.

Crucially, the Task Force wants the watchdog to have some power to enforce its opinions. That would include the power to overturn the results of police discipline investigations when members aren’t satisfied. The Task Force recommends that, when the Civil Service Commission “fails” its responsibilities regarding officer discipline, the watchdog office would have the “default” responsibility to reexamine the case.

To that end, the Task Force wants the office to hold subpoena power, which would allow independent investigators to legally compel cops’ compliance.

And the oversight office would be able to consult with the state Attorney General’s office to help bring criminal charges against police officers accused of breaking the law.

In the Task Force’s vision, the watchdog would be staffed by Aurora residents who aren’t active law enforcement members, representing each ward in the city. Some staff would serve as processional liaisons. The office would have its own budget.

Aurora city officials endorsed a general concept of an “independent monitor” earlier this year, although it’s unclear whether they’ll back this plan to create a powerful civilian oversight agency. The Aurora city council holds the final word on whether some, or all of, the recommendations will see the light of day.

Police associations have generally opposed giving civilians the power to scrutinize cops’ behavior, let alone fire a police officer or help bring criminal charges.

Marc Sears, president of Aurora’s Fraternal Order of Police chapter, said in December that Aurora would “burn down” if lawmakers implement ideas from the Task Force.

Other powers in the Task Force’s watchdog plans include: reviewing citizen complaints about officers; reviewing body-worn camera footage; helping hire police officers and conduct exit interviews; and reviewing data on police stops, use of force incidents and disciplinary actions.

Not all of the recommendations are concerned with police accountability.

Notably, the Task Force recommended pairing APD officers with mental health experts who would respond to certain crises as a team. It’s unclear whether that would complement the city’s existing program dispatching mental health experts to some 911 calls without police officers.

The Task Force also recommends spending more money on mental health screening for officers and crisis response training. The supports would help prevent officers from “development mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and burnout.”