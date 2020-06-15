Aurora chief fires officer who drove drunk, left scene of Castle Rock crash last year

AURORA | Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson on Monday fired an officer who pleaded guilty to driving drunk while off duty in Castle Rock last summer, according to a statement released by Aurora police.

After months of internal reviews, Wilson announced that she fired Office Joshua Teeples, 32, June 15.

Castle Rock police arrested Teeples after he crashed his silver Nissan Armada into another vehicle near the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Interstate 25 on Aug. 27, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit. He originally left the scene of the collision without talking to authorities.

Officers traced Teeples to his home on South Meadowlark Drive by running his license plate number, TEEPS2, through a law enforcement database.

After refusing to participate in a roadside sobriety test, Teeples was arrested on suspicion of DUI. While en route to the Douglas County jail, Teeples repeatedly asked the arresting officer to allow him to talk to his on-duty supervisor with the Aurora Police Department.

Teeples had been with the department since June 2017, police said.

But Castle Rock police declined, saying department policy stipulates arrestees cannot make phone calls until they are booked into jail.

“Teeples stated rules/policies are meant to be bent,” police wrote.

Teeples then asked the arresting officer to post his bond for him.

The officer declined.

Once at the jail, Teeples became combative, requiring multiple officers to attempt to calm him. He proceeded to ram his head against a glass panel in a holding cell four times, according to police.

Teeples pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to misdemeanor DUI and a pair of traffic charges: failing to report an accident and careless driving, according to court documents. A fourth traffic offense was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He was scheduled to be sentenced earlier this spring, but the hearing was delayed.

An independent police review board, composed of both officers and civilians, unanimously agreed that Teeples should be fired. Board members are appointed by the city and report to the chief.

“After taking over as the Interim Police Chief, it has been my duty to rebuild the trust within our community and hold my officers accountable for their actions,” Wilson said in a statement. “The actions and decisions made by my officers, whether on-duty or off, always need to reflect the professionalism that APD, City Officials and the Aurora residents expect of them.”

Teeples was the fourth Aurora police officer to be accused of driving drunk while one or off duty between March 2019 and March 2020.

He now has 10 days to appeal Wilson’s decision to the city’s civil service commission.