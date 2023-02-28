In The Blue is a project of the Sentinel Colorado Investigative Reporting Lab. The Lab’s mission is to engage with readers, journalists, decision makers and citizens around impactful accountability reporting that serves all communities of Aurora. The series is an extended look at local police reform and related issues.

AURORA | Aspiring police and firefighters who would have been shut out by Aurora’s public safety agencies for criminal convictions or evidence of dishonesty in the past are being given another chance at joining the city’s civil service.

In December, the Aurora Civil Service Commission quietly approved a package of changes to entry-level hiring rules for police and firefighters, giving the commission and the city’s public safety agencies the ability to hire candidates whose backgrounds include caveats that would have previously gotten their applications thrown out.

The commission’s role in hiring and maintaining a diverse public safety workforce was scrutinized in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office’s 2021 investigation of the Aurora Police Department. The commission was targeted for reform by the subsequent consent decree agreement along with police and firefighters.

News of the changes, which were voted on in a public meeting but not otherwise announced, was met with skepticism by some criminal justice professors and police reform advocates familiar with high-profile incidents of Aurora officers breaking the law.

Others welcomed the new rules, saying a more holistic, “whole-person” approach to vetting candidates makes public safety careers accessible to a greater number of qualified applicants.

“The whole-person approach does not decrease standards but requires the process to consider all the elements of a person’s background,” police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said in an email. “We aim to remove as many barriers as possible to hire the most qualified and diverse candidates.”

For example, failing to complete part of the job application would have disqualified a candidate in the past, even if the failure was a simple, honest oversight.

Recent drug use is also no longer an automatic disqualifier, including use of marijuana within the last year or use of illegal drugs within the last three years.

The rule changes also mean candidates whose backgrounds include “dishonesty and/or integrity issues” can be hired as police officers or firefighters, as can those whose applications are found to contain “falsification, misleading statements (or) omissions.”

Candidates who have been convicted of or received a deferred judgment for DUI in the last three years, or as many as two convictions or deferred judgments for DUI in the last seven years, may also apply.

“This doesn’t mean somebody with a DUI will get hired. It just means that they won’t automatically get disqualified because they have it,” said Civil Service Commission Chairperson Desmond McNeal. “We have the freedom to do that now if we conclude that’s appropriate.”

Rules on reckless driving for police candidates were also relaxed, so that candidates who violated the law once in the last three years or no more than twice in the past seven years can be considered.

Other changes include accepting candidates if they have multiple convictions on other misdemeanor charges or petty offenses that occurred in the last five years, as long as those convictions wouldn’t prohibit the person from carrying a firearm and aren’t included in the state’s list of disqualifying crimes.

Felony convictions remain an absolute disqualifier for applicants.

Police and commissioners say the changes are designed to open the job up to more people at a time when Aurora and other police departments are struggling to hire new officers.

“We’re having trouble finding people who want to be professional police officers. And this is happening everywhere,” said Matt Snider, who has served on the Civil Service Commission since 2022.

“This gives us flexibility to allow somebody in who may have made a mistake in their early life and yet they still want to serve the city. It gives us the flexibility to evaluate the rest of their application on the merits, rather than just disqualify them outright.”

Criminal justice professors and reform advocates supported at least some of the changes, agreeing with commissioners and police officials that past drug use and misdemeanors wouldn’t necessarily reflect on a candidate’s fitness for police work.

“I think we should be attracting people from all walks of life as much as possible,” said Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney for the family of Elijah McClain, who died in the hospital after he was violently detained by police in 2019.

“Whenever we use the criminal justice system as an indicator for suitability for employment, it always disproportionately impacts communities of color. And right now, they are a police department that certainly needs greater recruitment and the ability to recruit from communities of color.”

However, Mohamedbhai and other police reform advocates questioned whether the police department and Civil Service Commission were equipped to handle the responsibility of deciding whether a candidate was fit to become a police officer, especially in situations involving questions about a candidate’s integrity.

Aurora’s decision to offer more people the opportunity to join its public safety agencies comes as the number of sworn police officers has dwindled, including senior officers who the department relies on to mentor rookie cops.

The city saw a net loss of 27 sworn officers in 2022, ending the year with only 690 officers out of 744 officers budgeted, according to information shared with a council committee. The total of 690 included officers in the academy and in training.

The number of officers in training and in the academy declined throughout 2022, from 20 officers in the academy and 35 in training to just four in the academy and 10 in training by the end of the year.

At a council meeting in November, former interim police chief Dan Oates blamed the Civil Service Commission for the shortage of new police officers.

“If the best, most desirable police officer candidate applied to become an Aurora police officer today, we would not hire that candidate for our February academy,” Oates told the council, adding that, “It’s a process problem with how the Civil Service Commission conducts business.”

Oates argued for a more limiting interpretation of the commission’s role in police hiring as it is described by the City Charter that would only allow it to administer entrance exams and validate a candidate’s age, educational background, driver’s license and employment eligibility.

He added that the department was facing “a near-existential challenge with regard to staffing,” which he called the department’s “No. 1 challenge.”

Historically, the commission has been extensively involved in the process of hiring entry-level police officers, directing background investigations, reviewing applications and giving the final nod to new hires.

While Oates blamed the commission for the monthslong wait between when candidates submit applications and when they enter the academy, McNeal told The Sentinel that Aurora’s vetting process is similar to that of other local agencies. McNeal also said potential applicants are turned off by the negative publicity surrounding the department.

“One of the problems with Aurora is we’re one of the agencies that keeps making the news,” McNeal said.

Oates said in November that it takes about four and a half months to hire new officers. Matt Cain, a staff liaison to the commission, said in an email Monday that the process typically takes two to three months.

The court-ordered consent decree reform agreement between Aurora and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office directs the city to hand more of the hiring process over to its human resources staff, Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue from the Civil Service Commission.

Jeff Schlanger, founder of the risk management firm tasked with overseeing Aurora’s implementation of its consent decree, told the council in December that the commission would ultimately play a “minority” role in a redesigned hiring process.

He said that up to two commission members will participate in the review of candidates’ applications and backgrounds as well as interviewing and hiring, joined by three representatives from the Aurora Police Department in the case of cops, or three representatives from Aurora Fire Rescue in the case of firefighters.

Schlanger later wrote that a member of the public trained to serve as a “citizen assessor” would also cast a vote, and a representative of the city’s human resources department would be available to break a tie. A citizen assessor serves currently on an evaluation panel for entry-level candidates and some promotions.

Schlanger wrote that citizen assessors are ultimately selected by the Civil Service Commission and are recruited from community groups, including the police department’s Citizen Police Academy alumni association. He said commissioners typically look for people with past experience interviewing, hiring and supervising.

The commission will also be able to rule on appeals from officers who did not make it through the hiring process. The consent decree requires that Aurora’s hiring and discipline processes be amended by mid-May for the city to be in compliance with the agreement.

When asked about the recent changes to hiring rules, Schlanger said his firm recommended the city reconsider its policies on disqualifying for marijuana use, misdemeanors and traffic infractions along with items “that in practice do not indicate a concerning pattern of behavior and do not negatively impact the essential skills and strengths an applicant brings to the department.”

“Of course, there are potential issues that can arise with the whole-person approach,” Schlanger wrote in an email. “This includes the disparate application of the approach by different decision makers. We have built in what we believe to be guardrails against such treatment.”

Those guardrails include incorporating HR oversight over the interview process, considering community input, such as through the citizen assessor position.

Schlanger’s firm presented its recommendations in a November report that described the “whole-person approach” now being pursued by Aurora as deemphasizing automatic disqualifiers in favor of a holistic evaluation of candidates’ backgrounds and strengths.

Some reform advocates say the practice of barring convicted criminals from becoming police officers impacts candidates of color disproportionately.

In 2018, one out of every three sentenced U.S. prisoners was Black despite Black Americans making up just 12% of the total adult population, according to the Pew Research Center. Nearly one in every four prisoners was Hispanic, while Hispanics made up 16% of the adult population.

Andrea Borrego, chairperson of Metropolitan State University Denver’s Criminal Justice and Criminology Department, said more training, an effective system of discipline, psychological evaluations and screening for extremism during background checks are better at cracking down on misconduct for departments trying to make their hiring process more inclusive.

“Just because someone has something on their record doesn’t mean they’re devoid of morals and ethics,” she said. “And also, just because we have certain police officers now who don’t have something on the record doesn’t mean they don’t engage in those criminal behaviors.”

Borrego also said programs aimed at attracting a more diverse pool of candidates are only part of building a culture of inclusivity within a police department.

Included in the consent decree is a commitment by Aurora to diversifying its public safety workforce. In a report released last month, Schlanger’s firm wrote that Aurora had hired it to help with this project as well, and that police had launched a new nationwide recruiting campaign with messaging focusing on Aurora’s status as a diverse community.

Earlier this month, the city announced that it would strive to recruit more female officers, with a goal of having all academy classes contain 30% women by the year 2030.

Officials pledged to hold informational academies specifically for women, engage in targeted recruitment and offer more support during the recruitment and application processes, among other strategies, to meet their goal.

Aurora’s sworn police force is around 89.1% male and 76.4% white, according to a demographic report prepared in September 2022. Commissioner Barb Cleland later said that 80% of the students slated to take part in the next police academy class are minorities.

Dispute over less-is-more philosophy

The fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers earlier this year rekindled criticisms that looser hiring standards could result in more misconduct, especially at a time when police departments are desperate for new officers.

The Memphis Police Department had lowered its standards prior to the beating, and two of the cops charged with Nichols’ murder had at least one prior arrest, according to the Associated Press.

Fritz Umbach, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, cited one study of career-ending misconduct among New York City Police Department officers which concluded that officers with past arrests, traffic violations and employment troubles were more likely than others to be fired for misconduct.

The U.S. Department of Justice-funded study found that the NYPD had become “better behaved” as it diversified its ranks and that better-educated officers were likely to perform better. Professors and reform advocates also attested to a link between college education and officer performance.

Currently, Aurora’s police department only requires candidates to earn a high school diploma or GED certification before becoming a cop. Police spokesman Joe Moylan said police officers and other City of Aurora employees are eligible to receive up to $2,000 per year in tuition assistance as a forgivable loan.

The study examined the backgrounds of all 1,543 officers who were fired or forced to resign or retire from NYPD as a result of misconduct between 1975 and 1996, pulling from confidential personnel files and comparing the former officers with a random sample of their police academy peers who served “honorably.”

“We know there is a statistically-observable tendency toward misconduct as you lower standards,” Umbach said. “There are certainly disqualifiers that can be on the books that make little sense. … Particularly when we have so many jurisdictions that have legalized marijuana, is that a meaningful reason to disqualify someone? Probably not. But a DUI? Absolutely.”

APD’s reconsideration of the DUI rules for applicants comes after a 2019 incident in which officer Nate Meier passed out drunk behind the wheel of his police vehicle but escaped DUI charges after police failed to formally investigate. Meier has since climbed the ranks of the department, earning a promotion last month to the rank of agent.

“In view of that circumstance, I mean, it sounds almost comical for this (rule) to change,” Snider said. “But that was somebody who was on the job versus somebody who is trying to have an entry level application considered.”

Snider endorsed the changes to the department’s hiring rules, which he said would give the commission the ability to overlook isolated and uncharacteristic examples of criminal behavior.

He and McNeal said the rule changes were designed and presented jointly by APD and Schlanger’s firm as part of the “whole-person” vision for the redesigned hiring process.

“What we’re trying to do is give everybody a fair shake,” Snider said. He specifically mentioned wanting to accommodate adults who may have acted dishonestly or committed crimes as teenagers but have since reformed their lives.

“We’re obviously not going to hire anybody with an alcohol problem,” he said. “If a DUI incident is a minor one where nobody was affected except for the applicant, and in terms of time it was far in the past, it gives the commission more flexibility to give some people some grace for a dumb decision.”

Last year, former interim police chief Dan Oates also declined to fire a rookie cop facing an open criminal case in Arkansas for a drunken family dispute after that information became public.

Some reform advocates cast doubt on the city’s judgment. Lindsay Minter, a member of the now-defunct Community Police Task Force, said she was uncomfortable with the Civil Service Commission’s controversial decision in December to reinstate the police officer who threatened to unleash a dog on Elijah McClain.

She said she supported loosening restrictions on past marijuana use and traffic citations but that she was uncomfortable with police welcoming candidates whose background checks revealed integrity problems or DUIs.

“If you already have a dishonesty and integrity issue, then you’re not going to be able to hold anybody else accountable or yourself accountable,” she said. “And if we have the same people making the same decisions in hiring, it really doesn’t matter what the qualifications are. We’re still gonna get the same type of folks.”

Mohamedbhai, the attorney for McClain’s family, said he generally approved of the rule changes, pointing out that even some crimes related to dishonesty, like writing a bad check, could be considered crimes of poverty.

But like Minter, he said he believed it was ultimately up to the commission and Aurora’s public safety agencies to weed out unsuitable candidates.

“If you’ve got the wrong people on the commission, these rules will be abused, you know?,” he said. “So it’s setting them up for something that could work. But it’s also setting them up for something that may get worse.”

In The Blue series is produced by Sentinel staff journalists Max Levy, Philip Poston, Carina Julig and Kara Mason with investigative journalists in residence Brian Howey and Trey Bundy.

