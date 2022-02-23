Free COVID-19 rapid tests available at Aurora libraries Wednesday morning

AURORA | Six Aurora libraries and a fire station will be giving away 900 free COVID-19 rapid tests Wednesday morning as part of a partnership with the State of Colorado.

The governor’s office is expanding on the success of the free mask distribution program launched earlier this year to offer rapid COVID-19 tests at some distribution locations, including Aurora libraries. This builds on an existing program allowing Colorado residents to order rapid tests mailed to their home.

“Testing is an important tool for slowing disease transmission and we are grateful to our community partners who are helping us increase access to free rapid COVID-19 tests,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said in a Tuesday news release. “By utilizing community partners to distribute tests like they did with the free mask program, we are able to add to the 2 million free Rapid-At-Home tests we have already distributed to Coloradans and further increase access to rapid testing.”

Aurora Public Library distributed over 9,000 free surgical and KN95 masks in January in partnership with the state. On Wednesday morning it will be offering one free testing kit per person while supplies last. (Masks will also be available.)

Distribution will take place at all branches beginning at 10 a.m. The locations are:

Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle

Iliff Square Library, 2253 S. Peoria St.

Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

Sable Altura Fire Rescue at 26900 East Colfax Ave. is also listed online as a test distribution center.

According to station chief Rick Solomon, the station has not yet received the testing kits but they should arrive soon and will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A shipment of masks has already arrived, Solomon said in an email, and individuals can receive five per person each month.

The Colorado Black Health Collaborative in Aurora is not offering tests or masks to walk-ins, but those who are in need can email [email protected] to make appointments, Dr. Terri Richardson told the Sentinel.

“There is a limited amount of supplies available, and it is possible a location may not have supply on-hand when you visit,” the state cautioned on its website. “Please be patient and respectful of our partner distribution locations.”

Information about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or PCR test is available online at covid19.colorado.gov or by calling 1-877-268-2926. Some testing sites will be closed over the next several days due to adverse weather conditions, so checking in advance is recommended.