Elijah McClain died from ketamine injection administered by paramedics, new autopsy concludes

AURORA | Elijah McClain died from complications from an injection of ketamine by paramedics after he was confronted and forcibly restrained by Aurora police in 2019, according to the 23-year-old’s amended autopsy report released by the coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties on Friday.

Forensic pathology consultant Stephen Cina wrote in the amended autopsy report dated July 1, 2021, that McClain’s death was caused by “complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.” The previous report, signed in November 2019, listed both the cause and manner of McClain’s death as “undetermined.” The manner of death was still deemed “undetermined” in the new report.

Coroners may be tasked with establishing the cause of a person’s death, which may be an injury or a disease, as well as the manner of death, which is a description of the circumstances of the event, like “accident” or “homicide.”

Cina wrote that the materials which led to the new determination had been requested before the original report was signed in November 2019, but either weren’t received or weren’t received in their entirety at that time.

Adams County Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan released the report Friday after a lawsuit was filed by Colorado Public Radio and other media outlets. While she initially refused to release the document since it included information reviewed by a grand jury which had not been made public, two judges weighed in and ultimately ruled that it could be released.

“Openness and transparency are at the heart of good government,” Broncucia-Jordan said in a press release Thursday. “I believe in the public’s right to information and want to be transparent about the work done in my office.”

While the concentration of ketamine in McClain’s blood was within the accepted therapeutic range, Cina said McClain nonetheless received an intramuscular injection that was higher than the amount recommended for someone of his weight.

He noted that McClain appeared “extremely sedated” after he was injected with ketamine, and when placed on the stretcher was displaying agonal breathing — a pattern of gasping, labored breathing that is a sign of imminent respiratory failure.

“I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine,” Cina wrote.

McClain was placed in a carotid hold by police shortly before he was injected with ketamine, but Cina said he could not “determine whether this carotid control hold contributed to death via stimulation of the carotid sinus, though the literature suggests that this was unlikely.”

“There were no findings in the neck indicative of traumatic asphyxiation,” Cina said. “During restraint the body weight of officers was used to subdue the decedent. However after this weight was removed, the decedent was still alive and able to speak. I have seen no evidence that injuries inflicted by police contributed to death.”

Cina said elevated levels of lactic acid, adrenaline and electrolytes in McClain’s blood following his struggle with police may have contributed to his death, but that he could not conclusively say what impact that may have had. He noted that McClain was a distance runner and had no heart problems prior to his death.

Ultimately, Cina blamed the 500 milligram injection of ketamine for McClain’s death, which according to the grand jury indictments of Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper was more than 175 milligrams above what McClain should have received, given his weight.

Cina said deaths due to ketamine toxicity are usually classified as accidental, and that he did not have evidence that injuries or harm done while McClain was being restrained by police contributed to his death.

“I still contend that the appropriate manner of death in this case is UNDETERMINED,” he wrote. “I acknowledge that other reasonable forensic pathologists who have trained in other places may have developed their own philosophy regarding deaths in custody and that they may consider the manner of death in this type of case to be either HOMICIDE or ACCIDENT.”

Ketamine has since been removed from the roster of drugs administered by AFR paramedics. At a City Council meeting earlier this week, representatives from Aurora Fire Fighters Local 1290 said they did not believe the two medics deserved to be on trial and that firefighters were anxious about the agency introducing a new sedative, droperidol, because of liability concerns.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.