AURORA | The City of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Elijah McClain, a total more than double what the city has paid to settle all suits related to its local police department in the past decade, according to Sentinel sources familiar the agreement speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As first reported by Brian Maass with CBS4 in Denver, the $15 million sum to be paid to McClain’s parents, Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley, is by far the largest sum awarded to anyone to have alleged abuse at the hands of Aurora police in court. An independent source verified to The Sentinel the $15 million amount reported by the Denver news station Wednesday.

The previous high-water mark for a payout tied to an incident involving Aurora police was the $2.6 million given to the family of Naeschylus Carter-Vinzant, who in March 2015 was shot and killed while walking down an Aurora street.

The family of Richard “Gary” Black, the 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer responding to a home invasion in July 2018, received $1.5 million from the city in March 2020, records show.

The total payout in the McClain case surpasses the $12 million the City of Louisville agreed to pay the family of Breonna Taylor in September 2020, but sits below the $27 million the City of Minneapolis gave the family of George Floyd this spring.

Attorneys representing Sheneen McClain announced that the parties had reached an agreement in the suit in October, but did not disclose the sum. The total is not expected to be formalized and distributed until McClain’s parents determine how to divide the pot in court later this fall.

“While at this time Ms. McClain cannot confirm the amount of the settlement, she would like to thank the community for its continued outpouring of support,” her attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, wrote in a statement.

Attorneys who previously represented Sheneen McClain but now only represent Mosley first filed their federal civil rights lawsuit over Elijah McClain’s death last summer.

The 23-year-old massage therapist’s death received renewed national attention in summer 2020 after months of protests rocked the zeitgeist. McClain died after Aurora authorities detained, restrained and sedated him with an excessive dose of ketamine while he was walking home from a convenience store on Billings Street in August 2019. He was taken off life support and died several days later.

The case spurred the governor to ask the state attorney general for an additional criminal investigation, which resulted in a lengthy indictment that brought homicide charges against the Aurora cops and fire paramedics who interacted with McClain two summers ago.

How the city will pay for the forthcoming $15 million payout will, in part, fall to taxpayers. About $10 million is expected to come from a city insurance policy, while the remaining $5 million will come from the city’s general fund, which exceeded projections due pandemic-related rebounds this year.

The Aurora City Council this fall already ear-marked $5 million from the general fund pot to cover forthcoming police-related settlements in anticipation of the conclusion of the McClain suit.

Next year, insurance premiums for the city are expected to increase by about 35% due to a combination of market trends and an increase in use of force suits filed against the city, bringing the annual total to about $2.3 million, budget analysts told city council members earlier this year. This year, the city’s public liability coverage premium rose about $1.3 million, or 328%, largely because of the city’s current claims, according to city documents.