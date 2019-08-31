Woman killed in southeast Aurora after car she was driving hit tree in median

AURORA | An unidentified woman was killed Friday afternoon after the car she was driving swerved suddenly from the road and hit a tree in southeast Aurora, according to police.

Traffic investigators said three other people, including two children, one just 2-months old, and the female driver were eastbound on East Hampden Avenue at about 5 p.m. Friday. Just after the woman’s car crossed Hampden Circle, the woman apparently “made an abrupt turn” from the road and ran the car into a tree in the median, police reported.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. Rescuers pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The other occupants of the car were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to investigators.

No other details were released.