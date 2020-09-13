Cherry Creek School District reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, more data added to district website

AURORA | Six more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Cherry Creek School District the week of Sept. 7, leading to the quarantine of 84 students and staff members.

The new cases are:

Sept. 10

One staff member tested positive at Altitude Elementary, requiring 19 students to quarantine.

One student tested positive at Cherry Hills Elementary School, requiring two staff members and 19 students to quarantine.

One student tested positive at Grandview High School, requiring two staff members and 23 students to quarantine.

One student tested positive at Cherokee Trail High School, but did not impact any other students or staff.

Sept. 11

One student at Holly Ridge Elementary School tested positive, but did not impact any other students or staff.

One student at Trails West Elementary School tested positive, requiring two staff members and 16 students to quarantine.

The district has added a page to its website with the number and rates of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The data will be updated daily, and the notices sent out about new COVID-19 cases will also be added if they require people to quarantine.

According to the data, a total of 310 students and 29 staff members in the district are in quarantine. Five staff members and nine students have tested positive and are currently in isolation. Three students who were not exposed to the virus have temporarily been moved to remote learning due to operational issues from quarantining.

The district’s overall positivity rate for COVID-19 is .02% for students and .05% for staff.

“What that tells me is that our system is working – our plan for keeping students, teachers, staff and community safe by enforcing mask wearing, increasing ventilation, sanitizing and implementing physical distancing guidelines in our schools has shown success,” Superintendent Scott Siegfried said in a Friday letter to district families provided to the Sentinel.