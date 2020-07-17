Cherry Creek and APS schools will require all students to wear masks in class, officials say

AURORA | Following Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask mandate, Aurora-area school districts are planning to require all students to wear masks if schools reopen, superintendents Rico Munn and Scott Siegfried said Thursday.

All students would be required to wear masks in schools even though the order doesn’t apply to kids aged 10 and younger.

Munn’s policy change came Thursday night, when area superintendents answered community questions related to school reopening during a virtual town hall organized by Arapahoe County.

APS, the school district covering much of Aurora, had previously planned to require middle school and high school students to wear masks if pandemic conditions allow for students and staff to resume meeting in-person.

Munn expanded the rules following a sudden announcement Thursday, when Polis ordered people aged 11 and older to “wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when entering or moving within any public indoor space.” Younger children and people who cannot medically wear a mask are exempt from the order.

All Cherry Creek students — whether aged six or 16 — will also be required to wear masks, Siegfried said in a letter Thursday to the school community. Previously, that district planned only to “encourage” mask-wearing at all grade levels.

The rule changes come as school officials articulate more and more specific plans, envisioning how exactly school will work in during a global pandemic.

Both APS and CCSD officials have developed plans for both in-person and remote learning. It’s likely that students will transition between the two models in response to outbreaks and pandemic-related public health orders, officials said.

The plans hinge on separating groups of students to limit exposure and outbreaks as well as mask-wearing.

Asked if kindergartners will be given breaks to take off their masks and breathe freely, Munn said teachers will give kids natural breaks to do so, like a snack break or a socially-distanced recess.

Aurora Academy Charter School, one of the public but autonomous charter schools developing its own plans in Aurora, announced Thursday that all students and staff will have to wear masks in accordance with a dress code. The masks can only be black, white, tan, navy, forest green, or people can wear a clear face shield.

Read Cherry Creek’s full re-opening plans here.

Read APS’ full re-opening plans here.