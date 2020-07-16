Polis reverses himself to order statewide mask mandate beginning Friday

AURORA | The coronavirus doesn’t stop at city borders, and now a mandate requiring face coverings in public doesn’t either.

“The virus has spread less in areas that have had mask wearing orders by a statistically significant amount, and that is an incredibly important data point for me in making this statewide,” Polis said. “We have a choice in Colorado: Either more mask wearing and more attention to social distancing, or more damage to our economy and loss of life.”

Gov. Jared Polis, flanked by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference Thursday, announced every Coloradan over age 10 must wear a mask when in an indoor public space, beginning at midnight.

The move is an about face for the governor, who has steadfastly refused to order a mask mandate since the beginning of the pandemic crisis.

A separate mask mandate was set to begin in much of Aurora next week via a public health order from the Tri-County Health Department, which oversees public health in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Aurora city officials said they’re studying the order Thursday afternoon and working with other county agencies to determine enforcement details.

That mandate included an “opt-out” clause. The state order does not allow for any exceptions.

Officials from Douglas County not only said they would not go along with requiring masks, but that they would divorce themselves from the three-county health department cooperative in part because of the new regulation.

Now the county will be bound by state law to comply.

Contacted by The Sentinel, Douglas County officials said they were still in discussions at about 2:30 p.m.

Republican state Rep. Patrick Neville, whose seat is in Douglas County, wrote on Twitter he plans to sue over the mask mandate. “The Governor is on a power trip and IMO his mask mandate is a clear violation of our civil liberties. I’ve retained counsel with the intent to sue. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

The Governor is on a power trip and IMO his mask mandate is a clear violation of our civil liberties. I’ve retained counsel with the intent to sue. Stay tuned…#copolitics — Rep. Patrick Neville (@PatrickForCO) July 16, 2020

Other officials, including Coffman, lauded the decision to make masks mandatory statewide.

“We are grateful to the leadership of Gov. Polis for the statewide mask mandate. None of us lives in a vacuum and as we go out into businesses and work, we can come in contact with people from all over the state and country,” Tri-County Health Executive Director Dr. John Douglas said in a statement to the Sentinel. “Consistency across our state in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is good for everyone and evidence has shown that wearing a mask can help reduce transmission and that mandates can increase the proportion of our residents who do so.”

Proof that masks are helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is the major factor in deciding to mandate them, Polis said during the news conference. Earlier in the week he said such a mandate would be difficult to enforce.

Now, anybody who refuses to wear a mask in public indoor places could face a trespassing charge, Polis said.

In Aurora, police haven’t enforced public health orders. Instead, it’s been left to code enforcement officers when businesses don’t comply, rather than patrons. Coffman, during the news conference, said he’ll speak to city council members about how to move forward on enforcement.

Like other states across the nation, Colorado is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s state epidemiologist, said decreased social distancing levels, younger people spreading the virus to older adults and travelers to the state are among the reasons why Colorado is seeing the rate of the virus accelerate.

“We’re really on the knife’s edge,” Polis said, urging people to act like they were in late May or early June. “The party has to end if we’re going to keep our businesses open, our economy open and save lives.”

In addition to the mask mandate, Polis said the state has put a two-week moratorium on approving any variance requests from local governments. Those requests, which are only granted with strict precautions in place to limit spread of the virus, have allowed places like Douglas County to more quickly open businesses.

Those requests can also be revoked if it’s determined spread is significantly increasing.

More than 40 counties and cities across the state already require face masks in public. Polis and Coffman echoed that in metro Denver this order is especially helpful as people are currently crossing city and county borders.

Still, face masks have become a token of politics and those preaching personal liberty are disappointed in the order.

Victoria Reynolds, Libertarian Party of Colorado state chair likened the mandate to Nazi Germany.

“We might remember Hitler mandated stars for the Jews. It’s a Draconian measure,” she said of the mask mandate.

Reynolds said she can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, but would not disclose her conditions. “I can’t breathe with a mask on,” she said.

In those cases, where wearing a mask is difficult or impossible, Polis advised people should just stay home. If they already can’t breath, they’re more susceptible to becoming very ill if infected by the respiratory virus.