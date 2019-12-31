Brother of accused Aurora mall shooter in prison for 2018 murder

AURORA | While Kamyl Xavier Garrette faces a murder charge stemming from a Friday shooting inside the Aurora Town Center, records show his brother is in prison on a separate murder conviction.
Garrette made his first appearance in an Arapahoe County court Monday and faces first-degree murder charges.
Aurora police say Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, shot and killed 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter Friday afternoon in the J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora.
On social media channels, Kamyl Garrette had defended his brother and called him innocent of the 2018 murder.
“F*** the law they took my brother,” Kamyl Garrette posted to his Facebook page Feb. 22, 2018. “Nothin can explain my pain. Free Vito.”
The page has since been taken down.
Kamyl Garrette made several posts being critical of his brother’s friends for apparently revealing information to police. “…we a different breed still standing tall the pain hurts but we still blessed with gods breath every morning.”