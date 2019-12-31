Brother of accused Aurora mall shooter in prison for 2018 murder

By
GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer
-
0

AURORA | While Kamyl Xavier Garrette faces a murder charge stemming from a Friday shooting inside the Aurora Town Center, records show his brother is in prison on a separate murder conviction.

Garrette made his first appearance in an Arapahoe County court Monday and faces first-degree murder charges.

Documents from the state Department of Corrections show Garrette’s brother, Kylvito Garrette, will be held in a Cañon City prison until eligible in parole in 2051. TV news Denver7 reported in February 2018 Denver district attorneys charged Kylvito with multiple murder charges after a deadly February 2018 shooting in Montbello that left one person dead. Reports show the charges stem from  a drug deal gone bad.
He was later convicted and sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Aurora police say Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, shot and killed 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter Friday afternoon in the J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora.

On social media channels, Kamyl Garrette had defended his brother and called him innocent of the 2018 murder.

“F*** the law they took my brother,” Kamyl Garrette posted to his Facebook page Feb. 22, 2018. “Nothin can explain my pain. Free Vito.”

The page has since been taken down.

Kamyl Garrette made several posts being critical of his brother’s friends for apparently revealing information to police. “…we a different breed still standing tall the pain hurts but we still blessed with gods breath every morning.”

