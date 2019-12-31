Brother of accused Aurora mall shooter in prison for 2018 murder

AURORA | While Kamyl Xavier Garrette faces a murder charge stemming from a Friday shooting inside the Aurora Town Center, records show his brother is in prison on a separate murder conviction.

Garrette made his first appearance in an Arapahoe County court Monday and faces first-degree murder charges.

Documents from the state Department of Corrections show Garrette’s brother, Kylvito Garrette, will be held in a Cañon City prison until eligible in parole in 2051. TV news Denver7 reported in February 2018 Denver district attorneys charged Kylvito with multiple murder charges after a deadly February 2018 shooting in Montbello that left one person dead. Reports show the charges stem from a drug deal gone bad.

He was later convicted and sentenced to 44 years in prison.