BREAKING: Aurora police investigating shooting at Aurora Mall

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a shooting at the Town Center at Aurora mall Friday afternoon, according to tweets from the Aurora Police Department.

Police tweeted about a shooting at the mall near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Abilene Street shortly after 4:20 p.m. Dec. 27.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and how many people have been shot.

Investigators have established a heavy police presence on the south side of the building, according to tweets. The public is encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.