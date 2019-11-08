AURORA VOTE-A-GEDDON: Ballot bungle complicates already razor-thin margins

AURORA | The race remains tight between candidates vying for Aurora mayor and two city wards, as about 1,600 ballots in Adams and Arapahoe counties still need to be “cured” and 828 replacement ballots apparently didn’t reach Denver and Aurora voters until Election Day.

The error was allegedly made by the U.S. Postal Service, although it’s not yet apparent how those ballots failed to reach voters until at least Tuesday, the final day voters had to return their ballots.

“USPS did not notify our office of this issue, even though they were aware of the problem. Our state’s election model allows eligible Coloradans to vote in-person, and we are hopeful that all of these voters participated in the electoral process,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. “We are working with the mail-ballot vendor, the Denver and Arapahoe County Clerks, and USPS to determine which of these 828 voters did vote. The USPS has failed to adequately deliver ballots, and as such, we are exploring regulatory and legislative options to prevent this from happening in the future.”

AURORA MAYOR

Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Marsha Berzins 7329 90 536 7955 Mike Coffman 24629 435 1452 26516 Ryan Frazier 10968 149 878 11995 Omar Montgomery 24018 157 2060 26235 Renie Peterson 1109 13 233 1355

Griswold’s office is expected to have a news conference at 4:15 p.m. in Denver about the issue.

281 votes separated Omar Montgomery and Mike Coffman, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Montgomery told the Sentinel he has no plans to concede until every ballot is counted. Ballots that had signature or other problems will be finalized next week.

The recent confusion is part of a day’s long election saga for Aurora.

The difference between the tallies puts them outside of automatic recount territory so far, but Montgomery didn’t rule out the possibility of asking, and paying for, a recount with campaign funds.

“All options are on the table,” he said.

Automatic recounts are triggered when candidates are separated by a quantity less than or equal to half of 1 percent of the total votes cast for the candidate with the most votes.

Ward 4 candidate Juan Marcano still holds a 230-vote lead over incumbent Charlie Richardson. Ward 5 candidate Alison Coombs has a 261-lead over incumbent Bob Roth.

Neither of those races fall within the limits of automatic recount as well.

Approximately 250 ballots had to be re-sent to voters in the 255th voting precinct in Ward 5 because original ballots wrongly included the Ward IV race. Letters were sent along with the ballots to voters, according to the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Those ballots were sent on Oct. 18, according to the office.

WARD 4 Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Juan Marcano

6696 na na 6696 Charlie Richardson 6466 na na 6466