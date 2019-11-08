AURORA VOTE-A-GEDDON: Ballot bungle complicates already razor-thin margins

By
KARA MASON, Staff Writer
-
57
Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder explains the process of ballot removal in the crux of ballot counting, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Arapahoe County Election Facility.
Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | The race remains tight between candidates vying for Aurora mayor and two city wards, as about 1,600 ballots in Adams and Arapahoe counties still need to be “cured” and 828 replacement ballots apparently didn’t reach Denver and Aurora voters until Election Day.

The error was allegedly made by the U.S. Postal Service, although it’s not yet apparent how those ballots failed to reach voters until at least Tuesday, the final day voters had to return their ballots.

“USPS did not notify our office of this issue, even though they were aware of the problem. Our state’s election model allows eligible Coloradans to vote in-person, and we are hopeful that all of these voters participated in the electoral process,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. “We are working with the mail-ballot vendor, the Denver and Arapahoe County Clerks, and USPS to determine which of these 828 voters did vote. The USPS has failed to adequately deliver ballots, and as such, we are exploring regulatory and legislative options to prevent this from happening in the future.”

AURORA MAYOR
Arapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTotal
Marsha Berzins7329905367955
Mike Coffman24629435145226516
Ryan Frazier1096814987811995
Omar Montgomery24018157206026235
Renie Peterson1109132331355

Griswold’s office is expected to have a news conference at 4:15 p.m. in Denver about the issue.

281 votes separated Omar Montgomery and Mike Coffman, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Montgomery told the Sentinel he has no plans to concede until every ballot is counted. Ballots that had signature or other problems will be finalized next week.

The recent confusion is part of a day’s long election saga for Aurora.

The difference between the tallies puts them outside of automatic recount territory so far, but Montgomery didn’t rule out the possibility of asking, and paying for, a recount with campaign funds. 

“All options are on the table,” he said.

Automatic recounts are triggered when candidates are separated by a quantity less than or equal to half of 1 percent of the total votes cast for the candidate with the most votes.

Ward 4 candidate Juan Marcano still holds a 230-vote lead over incumbent Charlie Richardson. Ward 5 candidate Alison Coombs has a 261-lead over incumbent Bob Roth.

Neither of those races fall within the limits of automatic recount as well.

Approximately 250 ballots had to be re-sent to voters in the 255th voting precinct in Ward 5 because original ballots wrongly included the Ward IV race. Letters were sent along with the ballots to voters, according to the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Those ballots were sent on Oct. 18, according to the office.

WARD 4Arapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTotal
Juan Marcano
6696nana6696
Charlie Richardson6466nana6466
WARD 5Arapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyTotal
Alison Coombs7626nana7626
Bob Roth7365nana7365

