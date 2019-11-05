2019 ELECTION: Aurora decides a mayor, council members and county jail question

1 of 2

AURORA | Voters in Aurora are choosing a new mayor and possibly setting a new direction for the city by choosing candidates tabbed as liberal or conservative.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and counted mail ballots are released some time after that.

Aurora joins other voters in the region deciding whether to build a new county jail. Voters in the area and across the state are deciding two statewide ballot questions, encompassing sports betting and state income tax refunds.

Aurora mayor and city council

AURORA MAYOR

Voters have been tasked with electing a new Aurora mayor and deciding between a bevy of city council candidates that represent different political ideologies that could have a major impact on future city business.

Five candidates are vying for mayor: former city councilman Ryan Frazier, former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman, local NAACP president Omar Montgomery, Ward III councilwoman Marsha Berzins and former Ward II councilwoman Renie Peterson.

The race has been marked by record donations, major spending and high-profile endorsements. Mayoral and city council candidates alike, have drawn an unprecedented amount of national interest, from endorsements pro-gun control advocates to the ACLU’s educational effort that aimed to reach 25,000 voters.

“This is not just any election,” said ACLU Colorado spokeswoman Deanna Hirsch, who described the stakes in Aurora as higher than ever, especially regarding the future of the privately-owned immigration detention center and protecting the role of public defenders in court.

While the ACLU didn’t endorse any candidates, it did call on newly elected council members to support ordinances that further oversight in the detention center and, separately, measures that support public defenders.

Local issues like transportation, affordable housing and public safety were top priority for many candidates, despite the flurry of national issues and endorsements.

Groups such as Giffords, the Brady Campaign, NARAL and the Sierra Club all made endorsements in the race alongside national and local leaders, including former attorney general Eric Holder. Voters received messages from Congressmen Jason Crow, a Democrat, and Ken Buck, a Republican, showing the national importance of the race.

The race for mayor was the most expensive in city history, breaking the $1 million fundraising mark nearly a month before Election Day. Other dark money groups contributed significantly to city council races.

Ward IV

Ward IV voters are deciding between incumbent Charlie Richardson and Juan Marcano.

Marcano is an architectural designer and community advocate who has been no stranger to city council meetings, while Richardson boasted a nearly-40-year career at the city. He retired as the city attorney in 2014, before being elected.

The race started on a contentious note when Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez endorsed Marcano, a fellow Democrat. Richardson alleged during city council meetings that may have an impact on the race and give Marcano an unfair advantage in obtaining voter turnout data. Lopez, however, said her endorsement wouldn’t result in any unfair treatment.

Ward V

Alison Coombs, a graduate of Emerge Colorado, is facing incumbent Bob Roth, who was first appointed to the seat in 2010 and then elected in 2011.

Coombs, who works in human services, was endorsed by Colorado People’s Action, which supports immigrant rights, criminal justice reform and environment protections, Colorado Black Women for Political Action, the Sierra Club, Conservation Colorado and a handful of local labor unions.

Around 250 ballots in the 255th voting precinct, which is split among two city wards, were incorrect and asked voters in Ward V to choose between two Ward IV candidates. Replacement ballots were sent out at the end of October. Returned incorrect ballots were not counted, according to the Arapahoe County clerk’s office, which sent the ballots.

Ward VI

Incumbent Francoise Bergan, who was elected in 2015, faces Aurora Public Schools teacher Bryan Lindstrom, a first time candidate who said he almost left Aurora because of increasing cost of living.

The two candidates hail from a growing region of the city where questions of resources and affordability dominate policy conversations. Ward VI boasts some of the city’s newest housing developments, the Southlands Mall and annexations that could bring hundreds of thousands more people to the city in the future.

At-Large

Six candidates are hoping for one of the two at-large seats up for election this year. Two currently sit on the city council: Councilman Johnny Watson, who was appointed when mayor Bob LeGare was chosen to serve as mayor after the death of Steve Hogan, and councilwoman Angela Lawson, who was elected in 2015.

Candidates Martha Lugo, Curtis Gardner, Leanne Wheeler and Thomas Mayes are also vying for the seats.

Aurora Public Schools

Five candidates are running for three open school board seats in Aurora Public Schools to help lead the approximately 40,000-student school system for the next four years.

Three of the board’s seven positions were up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election. All school district board members are at-large.

The board decides everything between hiring or firing the superintendent, contracting with school lunch providers and whether charter schools can operate in the district.

Those open three seats will be vacated in November by Monica Colbert — who is not running for re-election — and Dan Jorgensen and Cathy Wildman, who have both served two four-year terms and are termed limited.

But past term limits aren’t stopping some of this year’s five candidates for the school board. Candidates Barbara Yamrick and Amber Drevon are familiar names to Aurora educators and parents.

Yamrick served two terms on the school board between 1999 and 2007, and then another term between 2013 and 2017. She lost her re-election bid two years ago.

Yamrick told the Sentinel her spending priorities would be raising teacher salaries and funding more language acquisition programs. State academic tests are administered in English, but APS has a high population of migrant and refugee students who speak English as a second language, if at all.

Drevon also sat on the school board between 2013 and 2017, but declined to run for re-election. She’s changed her mind this year, driven to reduce the student-to-teacher ratio in schools and other issues.

One of those candidates, Stephanie Mason, said her children and grandchildren have been APS students. She said she has long been involved in the Parent Teacher Student Organization at Columbia Middle School. Her top spending priority is investing generally into schools.

The other union-backed candidate is Vicki Reinhard. She’s a former special education teacher in the district who said she recently retired. She was also the vice president of the teacher union. Her spending priority is attracting and retaining high-quality teachers.

The fifth candidate in the race is Nichelle Ortiz. In a Facebook post, she said she is a parent to three APS students and a regular school volunteer for about a decade. She also said her spending priority is attracting and retaining high quality teachers.

The November school board election could change the course of the district.

APS has improved slowly but steadily as a whole in recent years, according to the Colorado Department of Education’s annual school and district ratings. Despite relatively low ratings at several schools — Aurora Central High School, North Middle School and Gateway High School — graduation rates and test scores are generally up.

Replacing the Arapahoe Count Jail 1A

Arapahoe County residents tonight will decide whether to raise property taxes and re-build the area’s 33-year-old jail.

The measure would raise county property taxes an average of $5.66 month, or roughly $68 a year. Plans call for scrapping the current jail beside the Denver Broncos training facility and erecting a new one next door.

Expected to be financed over the course of three decades, the new facility would boast a maximum capacity of 1,612 inmates and cost approximately $464 million, according to county calculations.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the local county jail, for years has lamented poor conditions at the facility on South Potomac Street. Built in 1986 to house 386 inmates, the jail now houses anywhere between 1,100 and 1,200 people on any given day, according to county statistics. Nearly all of the inmates are housed in one of the facility’s six pods — two more were tacked on to the original four units in the early 2000s — and triple bunked in 68-square-foot cells.

A cadre of criminal justice reform organizations, including ACLU of Colorado, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Colorado Freedom Fund have all come out against the proposal, saying wider policy changes would more effectively serve the county’s incarcerated population.

“The context or narrative of overcrowding is so antiquated and formulaic because it’s just simply not true,” said Justin Cooper, deputy director with the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition. “There are measures and reforms that could be put in place that could eliminate the overcrowding issue.”

Proponents have contended that the slew of new services that would be incorporated into the new jail would buoy safety and reduce recidivism.

Though still merely sketches, early plans for a new jail include more open living accommodations to curb flared tempers of inmates kept inside approximately 23 hours a day, nearly double the number of spaces for attorneys and case workers to meet with clients, and 10 additional classrooms to host programs like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. A new building would also add space for group therapy for more than 1,100 inmates a month — compared to some 768 people who receive those services now — a bevy of religious services, and re-entry services for nearly the entire jail population. Currently, about 224 inmates a month receive re-entry resources, such as avenues to housing, employment and mental health. Nooks in a new building would allow re-entry staffers to meet with an estimated 1,446 inmates a month.

A new building could also expedite an expansion of the building’s medication-assisted treatment programs, which currently allow people who are getting treatment for opioid addiction prior to getting arrested to continue their medications, including methadone and naltrexone, when incarcerated. The jail plans to soon make the program available on a voluntary basis to addicted inmates who want to begin opioid addiction treatment while incarcerated.

A new jail would also help the sheriff’s office comply with state laws, officials have said.

Vince Line, bureau chief with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said the jail is currently not honoring a state statute that requires authorities to detain convicted criminals seperately from inmates who have only been suspected of crimes and are awaiting trial.

“Obviously it’s an important issue to try to keep those who have been convicted of a crime from those who have been charged and accused but not convicted,” Line told community members earlier this summer. “We cannot do that in our facility. We just simply don’t have the space.”

An exemption clause in the law prevents the jail from technically violating state statute, Line said.

State Ballot Questions: Props CC and DD

A ballot measure to let state government keep rather than refund excess tax revenue and another proposition legalizing sports betting topped Colorado’s off-year election ballot Tuesday.

Both measures were sent to the ballot by the Democrat-led Legislature, in accordance with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, a 1992 amendment to the state constitution that requires voter approval of any tax increases, bonding or revenue retention measures.

Supporters of Proposition CC hope its passage would lead to the state investing billions of dollars in modernizing roads and schools to keep up with rapid population growth.

Backers of Proposition DD, the bipartisan sports betting proposal, were counting on Coloradans’ previous willingness to approve “sin taxes” — in this case to bring sports gambling out of the black market and tax it to pay for water conservation.

Colorado voted in 2012 to legalize marijuana, but voters have rejected past tax ballot measures intended to boost education spending. School and transportation measures were defeated in 2018.

A simple majority is required for either proposition to pass.

Proposition CC is not a hike in tax rates but would allow state government to permanently keep revenue in years when it exceeds a complicated cap set in part by theTaxpayer’s Bill of the Rights, or TABOR.

The money would be split three ways among K-12 schools, higher education and roads. Voters in dozens of municipalities have approved similar measures for schools and public safety.

Republicans and other opponents, including Americans for Prosperity, argue that TABOR has allowed the private sector to fuel Colorado’s robust economy and checked state government growth.

Legislative economists estimate state refunds at $264 million in fiscal year 2019-2020 and $143 million in 2020-2021.

Proposition DD would allow online and in-person wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports starting in May. It would dedicate a limited revenue stream to a state water conservation plan that seeks to meet the future needs of the Denver metropolitan area, Colorado’s agriculture and outdoor recreation industries, and commitments to Southwest states that rely on the Colorado River.

Voters are considering a 10% flat tax on internet sports betting proceeds. Companies operating 33 casinos in Colorado could seek licenses for onsite betting as well as online and sports gambling apps. Operators would determine their own cash limits on bets.

Legal sports betting has grown since New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 allowing all 50 states to offer it.

Legislative economists project a Colorado tax on sports betting could generate $11 million in fiscal year 2020-21.

About 70 percent of the jail’s current inmates are pre-trial detainees, meaning they have not been convicted of a crime, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown.