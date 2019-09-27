Aurora police say Aurora man struck and killed his brother in southeast Aurora crash Tuesday

AURORA | A 50-year-old Aurora man driving a truck in the far southeast corner of the city on Tuesday night struck and killed his 60-year-old brother, who was walking or standing near the roadway, Aurora police announced Friday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the 22600 block of East Heritage Parkway shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 25 on reports of a single-car collision, police said.

Investigators eventually found Dale Fabricius, 60, dead at the scene. Fabricius, an Aurora resident, “may have been walking down the sidewalk” when he was struck, according to police.

Police eventually determined Fabricius’ brother, 50-year-old Lee Fabricius, struck Dale while driving a 2014 Dodge truck. Lee drove the vehicle off the road into a park bench and trees.

Investigators suspect Lee was drunk at the time of the collision, but they have yet to confirm that suspicion with formal toxicology reports.

Lee has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to police. He is currently being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the collision, but will be booked into the municipal jail upon being discharged from medical care.

Lt. Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said the current vehicular homicide charge may be amended as the case is presented to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.