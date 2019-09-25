Police investigating after driver kills pedestrian in southeast Aurora late Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision in far southeast Aurora Tuesday night.

Local officers were dispatched to the 22600 block of East Heritage Parkway shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 25 on reports of a crash, according to preliminary information provided by the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators found a male pedestrian who had died after being stuck by a vehicle in the area, according to Lt. Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the police department.

It’s unclear whether the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office or the Douglas County Coroner’s Office may identify the slain person the coming days.

Police contacted the suspected driver, who was later taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The male driver was still being treated early Wednesday afternoon, according to Lanigan.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors for the crash.

The incident Tuesday night marks the 20th traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year.

Police are expected to release additional details related to the fatal collision in the coming days.