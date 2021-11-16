Aurora police identify man suspected of hour-long crime rampage that killed one last week

AURORA | Aurora police have identified the man suspected of going on a lethal, hour-long crime rampage across the metro area last week as Andrew Jacobs, 32.

Authorities believe Jacobs carjacked eight different cars between about 3:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 while burglarizing and threatening multiple other properties and residents across northeast Aurora and Denver.

Jacobs is accused of killing the owner of one of the vehicles he stole, Carlos Julio Albarracin Albarracin, 34. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has formally ruled Albarracin Albarracin’s death a homicide.

Detectives believe Jacobs shot Albarracin Albarracin through the driver’s side window of his 2008 Dodge Dakota as Jacobs stole the vehicle in the parking lot of the Florida Station Apartments at about 3:29 p.m.

Investigators said Jacobs proceeded to steal and ditch seven other cars before finally crashing a Nissan Murano near the intersection of East 56th Avenue and E-470 at 4:32 p.m.

Jacobs was transferred to the custody of Aurora police after being arrested by authorities from Denver.

Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, confirmed that Jacobs was transferred to the Aurora Municipal Jail upon being released from a local hospital Nov. 12.

He’s since been sent to the Arapahoe County Jail, where he’s currently being detained without bond, records show.

Prosecutors are currently preparing “numerous other charges” against Jacobs, on top of the first-degree murder charge for which he was arrested.