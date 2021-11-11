Unidentified man accused of fatally shooting Aurora carjacking victim, bizarre area crime spree

AURORA | An unidentified man is accused of fatally shooting his car-jacking victim in Aurora before going on a bizarre crime spree across the region Wednesday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

The series of crimes began at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when police were called on a report of a carjacking at Florida Station Apartments, 14082 E. Iowa Drive. A victim in the parking there, so far unidentified, was shot in the head and died, according to a police statement.

“The initial investigation reveals that the victim was in the parking lot when he was approached by a male subject,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said. “The male produced a gun and shot the victim.” Police said the shooter then stole the victim’s car and fled the scene.

“It is believed that the suspect then committed two home invasion robberies and several carjackings in Aurora and Northeast Denver,” Amsler said. “He is also suspected of causing two injury crashes one in Denver and the second on East 56th Avenue in the area of E470 in Aurora.”

At what police believe was a final crash created by the man at about 5 p.m., Denver Police arrested the man, turning him over to Aurora police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the car-crashes, police said.

The identity of the shooting victim will be released later by the Arapahoe County coroner office, police said, as is police policy.