Aurora officer convicted of standing by as partner pistol whipped man

AURORA | A former Aurora Police Department officer was found guilty Friday of failing to intervene when her partner strangled and pistol-whipped a detained man, the first ruling of its kind following a state law making officers criminally liable for such inaction.

Lawyers for former Aurora Police Officer Francine Martinez argued during the trial that she was following APD training at the time, which stated that officers could employ chokeholds or deadly force if they feared for their lives while trying to take someone into custody.

“For me, it felt like it was a deadly situation,” Martinez said on the stand Thursday. The trial began on Wednesday.

On July 23 2021, Aurora police officers John Haubert and Francine Martinez responded to a trespassing call in the 3100 block of South Parker Road. At the scene, the officers detained 29-year-old Kyle Vinson and two other men on outstanding felony warrants.

The other suspects fled the scene as Martinez was attempting to place one of them in handcuffs. Haubert then tried to handcuff Vinson, telling the man to roll onto his stomach as he pressed the barrel of his pistol against the back of his head, according to an affidavit for Haubert’s arrest.

Body camera footage from the incident released by APD shows Vinson’s head becoming increasingly bruised and bloodied as Haubert strikes him. At one point Haubert can be heard yelling at Vinson, “If you move, I will shoot you.”

Vinson initially complied, then began to move his body and try to free one of his arms, at which point Haubert began to strike Vinson on top of his head with his gun more than a dozen times, the affidavit said. As the struggle continued, Haubert then put his hands around Vinson’s neck, apparently choking him for at least 39 seconds.

Through labored breathing, Vinson told Haubert, “you’re killing me” and repeatedly asked the officer not to shoot him, body camera footage shows.

Several days after the incident, then Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson held a press conference announcing that charges had been filed against both officers. A visibly emotional Wilson condemned Haubert’s actions.

“We’re disgusted,” she said at the time. “We’re angry. This is not police work … We don’t train this. It’s not acceptable.”

Haubert resigned shortly after, turning himself in on the arrest warrant. Martinez, who had been with APD for six years, was fired that August.

Colorado’s sweeping police reform bill, passed in 2020 following nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd and renewed attention statewide to the death of Elijah McClain, requires officers to intervene when seeing use of excessive force by colleagues and to report such cases to superiors, and makes it a misdemeanor to fail to do so.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to failure to intervene charges, and is the first person to go to trial under the new law.

Her lawyers argued that she had not been aware during the incident of how many times Haubert had struck Vinson and how long he had his hands on Vinson’s throat until after she went back and reviewed body camera footage of the arrest.

“My perception in the moment was he had put his hand there no longer than five seconds,” Martinez said.

University of Colorado Denver criminal justice professor Paul Taylor, who provided expert witness testimony on Martinez’s behalf, argued that police develop a form of tunnel vision during these kinds of tense situations. He said that Martinez was not in a position to assess the situation in the moment and could have been putting herself in danger by intervening.

“Officers in these encounters don’t have a lot of attentional capacity for anything else,” he said.

He criticized Haubert for drawing a gun on Vinson, saying it was unclear why he chose to do so.

“I don’t like those tactics,” he said.

Martinez said during questioning that she was unsure at the time why Haubert had drawn his gun on Vinson but assumed that he believed himself to be in danger.

Lawyers for the 18th Judicial District questioned why Martinez’s use of force report, which was only submitted after Wilson’s press conference, did not make any mention of she or Haubert feeling afraid at the time.

“You never described yourself as being in any kind of fear, much less fear for your life,” Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka said.

Sugioka also questioned a claim Martinez had made in an earlier filing attempting to have the case dismissed that she had touched Haubert’s arm and quietly told him to move his hands from Vinson’s neck. During questioning, she acknowledged that this cannot be heard in body camera footage of the incident and that none of the written statements of the other officers who arrived to the scene as backup mention her intervening.

A six-person jury deliberated for most of the day Friday before returning a guilty verdict.

“While the vast majority of police officers uphold the highest standards when interacting with victims and suspects, we are committed to holding officers accountable when they break the law and betray the badge,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in a Friday evening news release. “I’m grateful for the jury’s service and for returning a just verdict.”

Vinson’s lawyer, Qusair Mohamedbhai, said he hopes that police take note of the verdict.

“I think people are tired of the thin blue line,” he said.

His firm, Rathod Mohamedbhai, is also representing the parents of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Boulder who was shot and killed by Clear Creek Sherriff’s Office deputies after calling 911 in June. Mohamedbhai noted that if other officers at the scene had intervened when deputy Andrew Buen shot Glass, who had already been tased twice at the time, he would still be alive.

Martinez will be sentenced on June 2. Based upon the sentencing statute in effect on the date of the offense, she faces a sentencing range of 6 to 18 months in jail but is also eligible to be sentenced to probation, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Haubert has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in November. He is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct.