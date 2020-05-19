Aurora lawmakers agree to push for hazard pay for COVID-19 cops, firefighters

AURORA | City manager Jim Twombly has been formally tasked with moving forward with providing hazard pay to Aurora’s first responders who have been on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council approved a resolution Monday directing Twombly to “offer and negotiate” the payment with the departments’ respective unions. The payment is to come from money designated to the city through the federal CARES Act, which trickles down to Aurora through counties.

Councilmember Dave Gruber was the only “no” vote on the resolution, reasoning that a formal resolution isn’t needed to direct city staff. Twombly said he and city staff had already been discussing hazard pay for first responders prior to the resolution.

Councilwmember Alison Coombs proposed the resolution also include all city workers who may have been working closely with the public during the pandemic, not just first responders, and that contract EMS workers, who are employed by Falk, get the pay, too.

Proving hazard to non-first responders would likely be more difficult, Twombly said.

Neither proposed amendments passed. Councilmember Nicole Johnston likened hazard pay to privately-employed ambulance workers to bailing out a for-profit company.

Aurora City Attorney Dan Brotzman said it’s likely that the CARES Act money — a $2 trillion aid package that, in part, sent nearly $400 billion to state and local governments — could be used for hazard pay for contract workers, like those who work for Falk.

There isn’t a final price tag attached to the resolution, as it’s not clear when the local declaration of disaster will end. It began March 18. At the latest, the term for hazard pay would expire Dec. 31. That’s when the CARES Act declares money should be spent by.

The lawmakers did approve an agreement with Adams County for $3.2 million in CARES Act money.

In all, according to city documents, Adams County has allocated about $57.4 million, which was mostly divided up among various cities within the county.

Aurora expects about $23 million from Arapahoe County in CARES Act funds.