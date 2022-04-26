Aurora lawmakers agree to censure process changes amid legal threats from Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | The Aurora City Council voted Monday night to change the process by which council members can censure each other as the city faces an impending lawsuit from The Sentinel over allegations that it violated open meeting laws when discussing the potential censure of Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky.

The new resolution, which passed 6-4 Monday, will do away with the fact-finding attorneys that the city previously had the power to hire to investigate allegations of misconduct during a censure process and will leave the decision in the hands of council members.

As before, a two-thirds vote of the city council would be required to convict a council member of violating the city’s charter or council rules and impose censure.

Any member of city council can place a censure resolution on the agenda, and the city attorney would work with the council member to draft the resolution. Under the new rules the council member must provide at least 10 days notice in advance of the meeting where the censure vote will take place.

The council moved to make changes to the process after Coumcilmember Juan Marcano initiated a censure process against Jurinsky for comments she made on a regional conservative talk radio program in January. During a show hosted by talk-radio host Steffan Tubbs, she called former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson “trash” and called for her and deputy chief Darin Parker to be removed from their posts.

City code prohibits council members from interfering with daily city operations and personnel not appointed by the council.

At the beginning of its March 14 meeting, the council agreed in executive session to dismiss the censure process against Jurinsky in what legal experts say was an “open and shut” violation of open meetings law.

The new process will give the city council more control, something that council members who reportedly voted to dismiss the censure expressed a desire for, also removing current requirements that involved attorneys.

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek said during a March 28 meeting that the proposed new censure process would provide for a public hearing, which is a feature of the existing rules, and called the existing procedures a “kangaroo court.”

On Monday, Crystal Murillo, Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Alison Coombs voted against the measure.

At a study session last week, Coombs, Marcano and Medina voiced concerns about the new rules giving whoever has the majority on council too much power. Coombs reiterated some of those sentiments Monday.

While saying that she appreciated “getting the lawyers out of the process,” she was concerned about giving council members the sole authority to make censure decisions.

“All you have to do is have a majority,” Coombs said. “And if the majority of people want to see you avoid consequences for your actions even if you’ve done wrong, then they can just excuse you.”

On April 13, attorneys for Sentinel Colorado and the Reporters Committee For Freedom of the Press insisted in a letter that a recording of a closed-door meeting be made public or else The Sentinel would pursue court action.

In the letter, attorney Rachael Johnson argued that because the closed-session vote violated open meetings law regarding taking formal action while in executive session, it must be released to the public.

“Because the action taken behind closed-doors, and in secret, was in violation of the (Colorado Open Meetings Law), the record of the discussion, the recording, and all other meeting materials must be made available for public inspection,” Johnson said.

Assistant city attorney Dave Lathers responded to The Sentinel Thursday declining to release the recording and asking for mediation instead.

In a letter, Brotzman claimed that the city council was not in violation of the law because it did not take a formal vote while in executive session.

“While it may be that discussion proceeded orderly, in a roll call order among the Council Members so as to allow each to have an opportunity to ask clarifying questions on the legal advice being offered, such a process is not tantamount to a vote,” he said.

Lathers also said that the city attorney is not permitted to release the tape of the session without council’s permission.

Sentinel attorneys are considering further legal action.