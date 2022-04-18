Aurora lawmakers take up city council censure process as open meetings lawsuit looms

AURORA | How Aurora lawmakers would handle disciplining each other for breaking city rules and laws is back before the City Council this evening — amid a current censure controversy and potential lawsuit by Sentinel Colorado.

City lawmakers are slated to take up the issue of City Council censure rules and procedures at a study session meeting Monday evening.

Attorneys for Sentinel Colorado and the Reporters Committee For Freedom of the Press insisted in a letter sent to the City of Aurora last week that a recording of a closed-door meeting regarding the attempted censure of a City Council member be released to the public.

The question posed to city lawmakers this evening is not directly related to the Sentinel legal action. Amid the controversy, city lawmakers have agreed to re-examine existing censure rules.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, the target of the censure attempt, said recently she was considering censure action against Councilmember Juan Marcano, who first sought censure against Jurinsky.

Since the meeting issue became public, Jurinsky has indicated she might seek a censure effort against Marcano for disclosing information to the media.

The censure was initiated by Marcano regarding Jurinsky’s comments on a regional conservative talk radio program in January, where she called former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson “trash” and called for her and deputy chief Darin Parker to be removed from his post.

Marcano accused Jurinsky of violating a council regulation that requires members to act “in a professional manner” toward city staffers as well as a section of the charter that bars council members from meddling in the appointment of employees who fall under the authority of the city manager.

Jurinsky described the censure attempt as an infringement on her First Amendment rights and retained attorney David Lane, who warned that she would consider suing Marcano and the city if the censure process wasn’t halted by March 4, later pushed back to March 14.

On March 14, City Council members met in closed session to discuss the issue, effectively dismissing the action and directing city staff to negotiate and pay Jurinsky’s legal fees, estimated to be about $16,000.

The Sentinel, through its attorney, says the vote on the censure action and other activities in closed session were inappropriate and a violation of state open meeting laws.

“Because the action taken behind closed-doors, and in secret, was in violation of the (Colorado Open Meetings Law), the record of the discussion, the recording, and all other meeting materials must be made available for public inspection,” attorney Rachael Johnson said in the letter addressed to City Attorney Dan Brotzman.

According to prior reporting from The Sentinel, a majority of Aurora’s City Council voted in private in a closed session at the beginning of their March 14 meeting to dismiss a censure process pending against Jurinsky. The council also gave direction to city staff to work with Jurinsky’s attorney to reach a settlement to pay her legal fees.

Steve Zansberg, a Denver attorney who specializes in media law and is the president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, told The Sentinel in March that the vote needed to be public to be legitimate and was a “flagrant, black-and-white, open-and-shut violation of the Open Meetings Law.”

Representatives for the city attorney’s office have claimed that there was no misconduct, and that the City Council had acted within the law.

According to Councilmembers Marcano and Alison Coombs, Mayor Mike Coffman asked individual council members whether they supported the process continuing, and after a majority said they did not, the city attorney said the process would be formally halted.

The Sentinel originally sent a records request to the city March 18 asking for a recording of the portion of the executive session pertaining to Jurinsky’s censure. In a March 22 email, Aurora City Clerk Kadee Rodriguez denied the request, saying that the recording “is privileged attorney/client communication and is exempt from disclosure.”

In her letter, Johnson rebuked that claim. She said the city violated open meeting laws by failing to disclose the subject matter of the legal advice to be discussed in executive session, which would not be a violation of attorney-client privilege in and of itself.

Additionally, based on The Sentinel’s reporting of what took place during that private meeting, Johnson said it does not appear that the City Council was actually discussing privileged information during the executive session, but was instead discussing whether to shelve the censure process. This is a violation of open meeting law, she said.

The city also violated open meeting law by taking a roll call vote while in executive session to determine whether Jurinsky’s censure process should go forward, Johnson said. Under Colorado law, elected officials are not permitted to take formal action while in executive session.

She pushed back on the city’s assertion that the City Council is allowed to “give direction” to staff in executive session as long as they do not formally vote, citing a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that directing a public body to take action during a closed session constitutes a formal action and is a violation of transparency laws.

“In light of all of the above, under both the COML and the (Colorado Open Records Act), the Council’s actions with respect to the March 14 executive session were unlawful and its decision to prevent my clients from inspecting the recording of that session is unfounded,” Johnson said.

The discussion is expected to begin some time after 7 p.m. Monday night.