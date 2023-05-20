Aurora council, police, firefighters come out in force against ‘strong-mayor’ ballot item

AURORA | Aurora City Council members, and police and fire unions, say they will speak out Monday against a proposal to give the mayor unilateral powers as the city’s top executive.

Councilmember Curtis Gardner said the news conference will take place on the west steps of the Aurora Municipal Center at 3 p.m., just a few hours before the council’s regular meeting.

“This is a gross power grab designed to consolidate power behind one person, which will lead to cronyism and worse,” Gardner wrote Tuesday in a social media post about the proposal.

“Our system works because accountability is built into the process, requiring six votes to get anything done. Giving absolute power for contracts, appointments and more to one person is a sure-fire way to ensure voices are excluded from the process.”

Most of the council will be present to denounce the proposed charter amendment. Gardner said Mayor Mike Coffman and conservative council members Steven Sundberg and Dustin Zvonek were the only ones who have not said whether they will attend.

Sundberg and Zvonek did not immediately reply to messages asking whether they would be a part of the event Monday.

Multiple sources have told the Sentinel Coffman was involved in the creation of the proposal. He, also, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear so far who authored the legislation.

The proposed ballot item would restructure Aurora’s city government, giving the mayor the power to veto legislation and directly control the hiring and firing of city staff.

Other parts of the proposal would add an at-large council member to the group, reduce term limits for mayors and council members from three four-year terms to two, among other changes.

The proposal has drawn bipartisan criticism, with opponents saying it concentrates too much power into the hands of a single person.

Supporters of so-called “strong-mayor” governments generally argue that folding the responsibilities of a city manager and mayor into a single position cuts down on bureaucracy and creates a more focused local government.

Earlier this month, Suzanne Taheri, an attorney and former Republican candidate for the Colorado Senate, submitted the proposed charter amendment to Aurora’s city clerk on behalf of Garrett Walls, a member of the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission.

Proponents of the amendment must gather at least 12,017 signatures from registered Aurora voters, equivalent to 5% of the number of voters registered as of the 2022 regular election, before the item can be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Walls recently told the Denver Gazette that the idea emerged from conversations with Coffman. Councilmember Juan Marcano also previously told the Sentinel about a conversation in which Coffman said he wanted to place a strong-mayor item on the 2023 ballot.

Marcano, Danielle Jurinsky and other city council members said Aurora residents have contacted them saying the people tasked with collecting signatures to put the proposal on the ballot are mostly promoting the item as a way of reforming term limits, failing to mention or downplaying the significance of empowering the mayor.

One constituent wrote in an email to Jurinsky, Coffman and Sundberg that they encountered signature collectors outside of a local Walmart and were told the amendment would limit council members to two terms rather than three.

But when the man read through the text of the amendment, he was surprised to find it included other major changes that the signature collectors failed to mention.

“It wasn’t a one item cause, it was mainly about changing Aurora from a Weak Mayor to a Strong Mayor,” the man wrote. “Also adding MORE at large council members. The people who had just signed the clipboard had never read that, this is very deceiving.”

A constituent of Gardner’s said she spoke with a signature collector outside of a post office in south Aurora, and he initially presented the item to her as a proposal to change term limits.

When she asked for more information, he again said it was a proposal to lower term limits, and then mentioned that it would give more executive power to the mayor, although she said this was brought up as an “afterthought.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.