Aurorans could vote this fall on empowering city’s mayor, restructuring city government 

AURORA | Aurora voters may get the chance this November to grant the city’s mayor top executive powers while eliminating the city manager position, tightening term limits and adding another member to the City Council.

Suzanne Taheri, an attorney and former Republican candidate for the Colorado Senate, sent a copy of the draft City Charter amendment to Aurora’s city clerk earlier this month on behalf of Garrett Walls, a member of the Aurora Planning & Zoning Commission.

Walls did not respond to a request for comment. Proponents of the amendment will next have to gather at least 12,017 signatures from registered Aurora voters, equivalent to 5% of the number of voters registered as of the 2022 regular election, before the item can be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Currently, the city government of Aurora is run by the 11-person City Council, consisting of six council members elected by each of the city’s six geographically-distinct wards, four council members elected by the city as a whole and a mayor who is also elected by the entire city.

The council appoints a city manager, who is responsible for implementing policies passed by the council as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city. In general, the city manager is responsible for the hiring and firing of employees, and the council is limited to communicating with the city manager if they want city staffers to do something in particular.

The mayor wields little more power than other council members — they are responsible for leading City Council meetings, breaking tie votes on ordinances and resolutions, and representing the City of Aurora at events.

This balance of power between an elected city council and an appointed city manager is common among Colorado cities and is known as a “council-manager” or “weak mayor” form of government.

It stands in contrast to the “council-mayor” or “strong mayor” form of government used in a few cities such as Denver, Pueblo and Colorado Springs, where the mayor has the power to veto legislation and direct city staffers.

Pueblo is currently embroiled in a controversy over an attempt by residents to ask voters to end that city’s strong-mayor form of government, according to stories in the Pueblo Chieftan.

Strong-mayor advocates say the system cuts down on bureaucracy and encourages a more focused city government while opponents say it encourages corruption and political spoils by eliminating checks and balances.

The charter amendment presented by Walls would eliminate the role of city manager and instead hand those responsibilities over to the mayor, who would serve a four-year term rather. The term limit for mayors and council members would also be lowered from three consecutive terms to two.

The mayor’s veto power would enable them to block ordinances unless a supermajority of eight council members voted to pass them.

An ordinance approved by the council would be sent to the mayor, who would have the option of signing it into law or sending it back to the council with their objections specified in writing. If eight council members again voted to pass the ordinance after receiving the mayor’s objections, it would become law.

If the mayor did not sign an ordinance but also declined to send objections within five days, it would pass into law by default.

The council’s power to appoint a city attorney, municipal judge and court administrator would be handed over to the mayor. Also, the mayor rather than the council would be responsible for providing resources and manpower to the Civil Service Commission.

In the event of “public danger or emergency,” the mayor would be given extraordinary powers to govern the city by proclamation and take command of the city’s police department.

The mayor’s role as chair of council meetings would be handed over to a “council president,” who would be elected by a simple majority of council members to lead their meetings. A “vice president” would be elected the same way. The mayor may attend council meetings “at his discretion” and “be heard at any meeting of council.”

In the event of a vacancy on the council, a tie vote on filling the council seat would be broken by the mayor. If the mayorship becomes vacant, the role would initially be filled by the mayor’s chief of staff — an administrator appointed by the mayor who would directly to them. The chief of staff is not required to live in the city.

Council members would need to appoint a temporary replacement within 45 days of the seat opening up. If the appointment happened 90 or more days before a regular election, it would last only until that election. If it happened sooner, the appointee would continue until the subsequent election, unless the mayor’s current term would have expired with the pending election.

Other miscellaneous parts of the amendment would eliminate emergency ordinances as a category of legislation, along with the council’s contingent fund. The mayor’s new powers would go into effect at the first regular City Council meeting in December 2023.

The city’s current mayor, Mike Coffman, told a Denver TV news station in December that he would be running for re-election but declined to comment on the proposed charter amendment, saying in an email that he would wait to see if it gathered enough signatures.

Councilmember Juan Marcano, who has filed paperwork to challenge Coffman for the mayorship, said he opposes the amendment and strong mayor governments in general.

“I don’t think strong executives are a good arrangement for a functioning democracy, period. I think they consolidate way too much power in one position,” Marcano said.

“There’s a lot of advantage to having a council-manager form of government, where the council who comes from diverse life circumstances, educational backgrounds and political beliefs gets to set the direction for the city, and it’s up to a professional administrator to implement that vision of the council.”

He said he worried that leaving the hiring and firing of city staffers in the hands of an elected mayor could invite nepotism and create instability within the organization of the city.

Marcano also disagreed with how the chief of staff role was defined, objecting to the idea that an unelected administrator living outside of the city could step into the mayor role in the event of a vacancy.

Besides empowering the mayor, another major change accomplished by the amendment would be adding a fifth at-large council member.

Marcano said he disliked the idea of adding another at-large representative, as the existence of those seats has granted an outsized amount of influence to the city’s affluent southeastern ward, with four council members hailing from Ward VI.

Two council members and the mayor live in Ward V, located next to Ward VI in south Aurora. The remaining four wards have a single representative each, even though the geography contains a majority of the city’s population, encompassing the central and northern parts of the city.

Marcano also questioned the extent to which Coffman was promoting the amendment behind the scenes, saying the mayor mentioned during an unrelated executive session earlier in the year that he planned to send a strong-mayor amendment to voters, after which Coffman backtracked and said that he planned to support a citizen-led amendment. Coffman later declined to comment on Marcano’s description of the conversation.

Once the sponsors of the amendment submit their signed petitions to the city clerk’s office, the clerk will have 30 days to determine whether the petitions are sufficient. If the clerk finds that they are, opponents will have 20 days to protest the finding of sufficiency. After that, the item may be placed on the November ballot.