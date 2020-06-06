Police brutality and racism protestors face Aurora: ‘America, you owe’

1 of 11

AURORA | Hundreds of demonstrators braved gale-force winds and sheets of rain at Aurora City Hall Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and racism, focusing on black people killed or injured at the hands of Aurora police.

“Elijah McClain died in this city, and nobody showed up,” Denver Public Schools Board Member Tay Anderson told the crowd on the steps of city hall.”It shouldn’t take a Twitter hashtag for you to show up for black people. You have been officially called out.”

Anderson has been a leading force in ongoing Denver protests. He referred to the death of McClain, a young black man died after being confronted by Aurora police last August while he was walking home from a store. Police confronted him because a passerby was worried that he wore a face mask. After subduing McClain with a carotid hold, he was injected with ketamine, never regaining consciousness. Officers and rescuers involved were cleared of wrongdoing by prosecutors late last year.

Protesters repeated McClain’s name speaker after speaker and listed other blacks who’ve died at the hands of Aurora police during the last few years.

Community activist Jason McBride rallied the crowd with comments about how change for black Americans is overdue.

“America you owe,” McBride said. “You owe black people.”

He said America owes blacks for generations of injustices, systems that are inherently biased and unjust, and the endless lives lost by those abuses. “From Jim Crow until now, America, you owe.”

He said Americans have long backed institutions from political parties to criminal justice that have repressed and abused blacks and minorities. McBride is program assistant with the Gang Rescue and Support Project in Denver.

“We are coming for what is ours,” McBride said to a cheering crowd.

Councilwoman Nicole Johnston is spearheading a new community effort to make police reform recommendations to city lawmakers. After a delayed created by the pandemic crisis, the effort begins in earnest next week.

“The City of Aurora is not immune to the issues we are facing as a country, as demonstrated by events over the last several months and years,” Johnston and councilmembers Allison Hiltz and Angela Lawson said in a statement read aloud by community activist Hashim Coates. “Our communities of color are disproportionately impacted by police violence. It is clear to all of us that police reform is not just needed, but long overdue.

“It’s not enough, however, to say that we need reforms – we need to implement them,” the council members said. “Reforms don’t happen by a person but as a community and many leaders committed to hearing them. We have been working together and here are concrete actions we are taking right now.”

That effort drew support from speakers.

“I appreciate the efforts of our elected officials, but every single elected official can do and should do more,” Coates told the crowd. “Now is the time for those of you with white skin to use your privilege.”

Aurora Public Schools board member Kevin Cox told the crowd that all blacks must come forward with their stories of discrimination and abuse.

“We need Black people telling what’s going on in the Black community,” Cox said. “We need us to tell our story.”

Speaker after speakers urged government officials and residents alike to seize the momentum to realize change.

“Change is needed and necessary,” said Aurora NAACP president Omar Montgomery. “We will fight, and when we fight, we win.”

This story will be updated as the protest progresses. Check back for updates.