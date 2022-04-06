Auditor issuing scathing report on Aurora police reports backlog scrutinized for objectivity in the past

AURORA | A consultant previously criticized for a lack of professional objectivity blasted Aurora police Tuesday in an audit saying thousands of police reports for crimes as serious as murder and child molestation have gone unprocessed.

Police record consultant Ed Claughton, CEO of PRI Management Group, issued a scathing assessment Tuesday of a long-standing police records backlog, laying blame on Chief Vanessa Wilson’s administration.

The audit report comes on the heels of news of an effort to oust the chief, disliked by some council conservatives and police union members for her outspoken support of police reform.

According to the audit, the backlog of documents included 2,512 police reports as of March 11, 1,054 of which dated back to 2021, according to the audit report. Claughton warned that the backlog could hold up investigations or result in dangerous criminals not being arrested before harming more people.

“It is administrative errors and failures such as this that lead to cases like the Charleston, SC church mass murder and the Marjorie (sic) Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, both of which would not have happened had law enforcement not erred in the processing of prior cases involving the suspects,” he wrote.

“While the police department is aware of this, it has not assigned the level of urgency that it should and has taken insufficient steps to correct this high-liability matter,” he said. “Ultimately, such failures are the result of a lack of leadership and accountability.”

The chief’s critics seized on the report, demanding accountability.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman posted on social media Tuesday that “there is absolutely no excuse for this, and the safety of our residents has been compromised because of a catastrophic failure of leadership within the department.”

Danielle Jurinsky, who the chief’s attorney has obliquely identified as being part of the conspiracy to oust Wilson, linked to a news article on the audit and said it was “time for significant leadership changes in the APD.”

While Claughton blamed department leadership for a backlog of hundreds of reports, some members of the department and an attorney for police Chief Vanessa Wilson questioned his judgment, suggesting he was beholden to the “political agenda” of the chief’s opponents on the city council.

Wilson’s leadership of the department has become a divisive topic on Aurora’s city council in recent months — attorney Paula Greisen previously said City Manager Jim Twombly asked Wilson on March 21 to resign, claiming Twombly was under pressure from a council contingent unhappy with Wilson’s efforts to reform the department.

A veteran Aurora police officer of color, speaking on the condition of anonymity to The Sentinel, for fear of reprisal, said numerous female officers and minority cops are convinced that the audit controversy is just the latest effort to stymie police reform, especially transparency and accountability.

“There are forces at work here that want to turn back the clock,” the officer said, referring to multiple mandates for police reform. “New conservative members of the city council are either agents of some police union leaders or themselves working to push back against a chief who has worked to restore credibility and trust from the community.”

The officer said Wilson was put in a Herculean predicament from the beginning, trying to rebuild credibility with the public and shore up a police department while making clear “it would no longer be business as usual.”

“The chief has made it clear that she’ll fire cops who commit fireable offenses,” the officer said. “That infuriates some cops who see nothing wrong with pistol-whipping suspects or telling officers that the chief wants to replace white male cops with inferior officers of color.”

The officer said there are many cops afraid to speak out against this effort, fearing it could cost them a future promotion or even their job. More worrisome, the officer said, is bullying and hazing by fellow officers.

“Cops are like lemmings,” the officer said. “They follow the leader.”

Many cops are afraid to step up against those fighting reform because they worry what might happen at a critical moment when they need help from someone who sees them as a political opponent.

“Am I going to be covered when I’m out on calls?” the officer asked. “It may never come to that, but I can tell you, the worry and the fear that it could happen is palpable,” adding that it prevents many officers from voicing their opinions.

The officer said too many cops and political leaders are mistaken in thinking that policing requires oppressive authority and control.

“You can fight crime and endear yourself to the community at the same time,” the officer said.

A veteran ranking officer in the Aurora Police Department also questioned the validity of some claims made in the report, specifically that the public was in imminent danger because cases involving murderers or sexual predators languished.

The officer also spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorized to talk about questions the audit raised.

That officer said the PRI report was highly unusual in the language used in the assessment, levying a political charge against the police department “leadership.”

City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement that he and the city’s internal audit team hired PRI in December, after an internal audit of the department’s compliance with the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act showed widespread problems within the records section.

The act primarily covers public access to police records, as well as protocols for handling and storing all kinds of reports and materials. The internal audit — requested last year by Wilson and city leaders —- concluded the department had at times not complied with regulations and said the records request process needed improvement to ensure accessibility and transparency.



Alleged violations mostly had to do with how long requests took and how they were handled. The auditors said the records section was understaffed and struggling with a variety of inefficiencies as well as old and incompatible technologies.

“The problems this section faces did not occur over a short period of time, are numerous and in some cases complex,” Twombly said at the time. He also recognized the chief for her attempts to remedy the records problem.

“As I’ve mentioned above, this situation didn’t happen overnight, and I believe she inherited much of it,” he wrote.

Besides backlogged police reports, Claughton said in the Tuesday report that more than a thousand public records requests were unfulfilled, several thousand court-ordered record seals and expungements had not been processed, and several thousand Colorado Criminal Information Center second-party quality control checks had not been completed.

He blamed the “organizational structure and work schedule” of the section, criticizing how it was split between a “law enforcement / operations side” and a “public window side.” Claughton said that “while staffing may also be a contributing factor, it is likely not the primary, or even secondary, cause of any backlogs.”

He also said there was an “alarming lack of urgency” within the section that he believed could be addressed by assigning a police lieutenant to get involved in operations.

Claughton suggested the majority of records section employees be assigned to addressing the backlog. He recommended the department:

Reduce the number of mistakes in police reports which are not caught by police supervisors and tell sergeants to scrutinize reports more closely.

Direct the municipal court to fully implement the Versaterm system, which would reduce the burden on the section to print records and provide copies and paper documents.

Train officers during daily briefings on how to look up records within the backlog.

Give officers the ability to look up criminal histories from their mobile computers without having to contact the records section.

Twombly said in the statement Tuesday that the consultant released its report after spending a week on-site in March and that the records section was “in many ways … the backbone of Aurora’s criminal justice system.”

“These are not failures that have occurred overnight,” Twombly said. “Nevertheless, it is the city management team’s responsibility to make sure there is a plan in place that prioritizes a swift, thorough and lasting resolution to these problems.”

City spokesperson Ryan Luby said that, since March, the backlog had been cut down to 1,252 pending reports. Twombly described a variety of steps taken by the department to address the backlog, including:

Assigning a police lieutenant with prior records management experience to oversee the section.

Transitioning to fully in-person work in the records section.

Temporarily closing the section to the public on Wednesdays to focus on transcription.

Training sergeants on quality control measures to fix reports before they’re submitted to the records section.

Temporarily assigning officers on light duty to the records section.

Automating more of the records management system to reduce errors.

Adding more records technicians and a supervisor as well as an open records coordinator to process CCJRA requests.

Conducting a pay study to ensure the city can continue to hire and retain records staff.

Prioritizing “significant” cases that require more investigation or jail follow-up.

Claughton recommended there be a backlog of no more than 50 reports at a given time.

Greisen, Wilson’s attorney, said the chief recognizes the need for improvements in the records section — which is why she supported the original audit and recommended the corrective actions mentioned by Twombly — but does not agree that she is to blame.

Wilson’s attorney reiterated what Twombly said about the problems in the records section existing prior to the chief taking office.

“If the city wanted these conclusions to be taken seriously, then they would have been careful to make sure that it was done by an unbiased firm with no political agenda,” Greisen said. “It’s clear the author does have a political agenda that aligns with the council members trying to oust chief Wilson.”

According to PRI’s website, Claughton founded the firm in 2008. In 2012, after PRI was selected to audit the Milwaukee Police Department, social media posts by Claughton came to light in which he repeatedly praised then-chief Edward Flynn.

Milwaukee Police Association president Mike Crivello and others publicly questioned Claughton’s commitment to objectivity, and Crivello told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the auditor was “absolutely compromised if he has already formulated an opinion without doing an investigation.”

Claughton has continued to weigh in on police policies and leadership on his public LinkedIn page, where he’s also criticized the influence of Black Lives Matter — one of the rallying cries heard during protests over police brutality following the death of Elijah McClain.

PRI told Sentinel Colorado to refer questions about Claughton’s work on behalf of the city to the city itself. Twombly did not respond immediately to an email asking how PRI was selected and whether his office was aware of the controversies involving Claughton.

While Greisen said Wilson has not given any more thought to resigning, she said she viewed the audit as an attempt to build a case for the chief’s firing.

“Chief Wilson is planning on doing her job. Unfortunately, the city is making it virtually impossible,” Greisen said. “I can’t speculate on what is going to happen. The city appears to be hell-bent on firing her and claiming they have justification for her termination.”