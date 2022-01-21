After rush on free masks, more to be distributed at Aurora libraries Saturday

AURORA | After local libraries ran out of free masks that were being distributed in just one day, more will be available starting Saturday morning, according to city officials.

Branches of the Aurora Public Library distributed free surgical and KN95 masks beginning Thursday as part of a new program from the state government. People were lining up outside the libraries before they opened, and in just half an hour most of the libraries had given out all of 4,000 masks, city spokesperson Abraham Morales told the Sentinel.

The city has now received 5,200 more KN95 masks and will distribute them Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. at all library branches, Morales said. Central Library will have 1,200 masks and the other branches will have 800 each. The locations are:

Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle

Iliff Square Library, 2253 S. Peoria St.

Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

Aurorans and all residents can also now sign up to receive four free COVID-19 tests per household from the federal government at special.usps.com/testkits.

Information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test is available at covid19.colorado.gov or by calling 1-877-268-2926.