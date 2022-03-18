4 facing charges in connection with shooting at Aurora hotel that left 1 dead, 4 injured

AURORA | The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against four people in connection with a March 9 shooting at an Aurora Quality Inn and Suites that left one person dead and four injured, including at least one shooting suspect.

Two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man are facing murder charges, and a juvenile who was not named due to his age is facing accessory charges, according to a Thursday news release from the DA’s office.

Rafael Bergeron Martinez, 18, Rizvan Rastogor, 17 and Damien Lucero, 17 all face charges of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree. The juveniles also face possession charges for having handguns.

The unnamed juvenile is facing a charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and a charge of being an accessory to a crime.

The DA’s office said that the juvenile “cannot be identified due to the individual’s age and charges filed against them.”

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on March 29, and Rastogor and Lucero on March 31.

According to the Aurora Police Department, four people were shot at about 7 p.m. at the swimming pool inside at the Quality Inn Hotel and Suites 3300 Ouray Street on Wednesday, March 9.

Police were called to the hotel where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds who died at the scene. His identity is pending release by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

At the hotel, police also located two other shooting victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, who were taken to the hospital “in serious condition,” according to a news release.

Another person shot and wounded found their own way to a nearby hospital.

Soon after police were told about the hotel shooting, dispatchers received a call about another person having been shot near Chambers Road and East Smith Road.

Officers from the Aurora Police Gang Intervention Unit contacted the four suspects, including Martinez, who was suffering from a gunshot wound as well, the release said. He was taken to the hospital and later arrested.