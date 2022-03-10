3 wounded, 1 killed at Aurora hotel shooting Wednesday night

AURORA | Four people were shot at an Aurora hotel Wednesday night, leaving one person dead and three injured police said.

Police reported the shooting at about 7:30 p.m., which occurred at the Quality Inn Hotel and Suites 3300 Ouray St.

Police said one person was found dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Another person “self-transported” to a hospital.

All three are in serious condition, police reported in a tweet.

No other details were released.