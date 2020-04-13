1 in custody, 1 dead after southeast Aurora shooting Sunday night

AURORA | Aurora police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left one man dead inside of a southeast Aurora apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Sonoma Resort Apartments in the Saddle Rock neighborhood shortly before 8:30 p.m. April 12 after dispatchers received multiple reports of “an unknown problem” in the area, according to Lt. Chris Amsler, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders found a man who had been shot inside one of the apartments on East Ontario Drive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man after notifying his family in the coming days.

Police arrested an unidentified suspect at the crime scene, according to Amsler. Though the person originally fled the area after the shooting, the person returned and was apprehended.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, have been recommended against the unidentified person.

Anyone with additional information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Matt Ingui at 303-739-6067.