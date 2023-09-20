Men enjoy a swing ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A person enjoys a ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

Children sit in a carousel at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A boy punches a boxing arcade machine at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A woman holds a baby while looking along with others at people enjoying rides at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A balloon vendor walks at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Children ride on a carousel during a rainfall at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

A child tries to punch a boxing arcade machine at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

Children reach out for Spiderman balloons at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

A woman rests on a merry-go-round while waiting for customers during rainfall at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A child peers from a cartoon character shaped inflatable slide at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A man waits for customers to spin the wheel for winning plush toys at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A baby sleeps in a young woman’s arms at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A child sits in a carousel during a rainfall at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

An elderly woman waits for customers at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Men enjoy a swing ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A little girl laughs clutching a doll at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People walk by stands at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A man repairs a carousel at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People watch a ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

A man checks a ride arm at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A man shoots an air soft weapon at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A man leans on a boxing arcade machine while waiting for customers at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People enjoy a swing ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A child plays at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The traditional autumn fair is again drawing huge crowds of visitors in the eastern European country after the event was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The fair near the central city of Titu, northwest of the capital of Bucharest, has existed for nearly 200 years — a testimony to its importance to the community.

And though much has changed since the 19th century, when autumn fairs like the Titu Fair were the sole public events in rural Romania, the purpose of the tradition — bringing the local community together — has remained the same.

Over the weekend, visitors flocked to the fairground, set up in a field in the small village of Hagioaica outside Titu, hungry for entertainment — smiling children clutched toys, men swirled on merry-go-rounds and families mingled.

Deafening music blared from the fairground as amusement park lights flashed, drawing smiles on people’s faces.

Carousels offered rides on pirate ships, white horses or huge pumpkins; wide-eyed children immersed themselves in a world of imagination and play as they rode in circles.

Overwhelmed, a baby boy fell asleep in his mother’s arms. Older children, however, wouldn’t miss a thing, from Spider-Man balloons to huge inflated playgrounds.

Typically, there were also strength-testing punching balls or target shooting to win stuffed animals.

For many, the fair was a chance to earn and save money — some residents set up stalls to sell toys and other goods, while others stocked up on supplies of vegetables and other household items for the upcoming winter.

Though prices are lower than in stores, fair visitors said they have spiked since the pandemic and the start of the war in Ukraine, one of Romania’s neighbors.

A European Union member state, Romania has come a long way in boosting its economy in comparison to the post-Soviet transition era, but many among its 19 million people still struggle to make ends meet.

Associated Press writer Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

