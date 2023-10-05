FILE – The City Hall building is shown in San Francisco on Jan. 7, 2020. The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye to their ‘forever mayor.’ It is the building where Feinstein served as supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The body of Senator Dianne Feinstein will lie in San Francisco City Hall all day for public viewing in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

The casket of Senator Dianne Feinstein is carried into San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco’s City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye. It is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

Mayor London Breed prays over the casket of Senator Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall before a public viewing in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Marino, left, and daughter Katherine Feinstein share a moment at San Francisco City Hall before a public viewing in San Francisco, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

The body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall where it will lie in state, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, right, hugs her daughter and Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, as the body of the late senator arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

San Francisco police and sheriff’s deputies carry the body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein into City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

From left, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s son-in-law, Rick Mariano; her granddaughter, Eileen Mariano; her daughter, Katherine Feinstein; and San Francisco Mayor London Breed greet the body of the late senator as it arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, left, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, right, greet the body of the late senator as it arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, greets the body of the late senator as it arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s son-in-law, Rick Mariano, and her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, greet the body of the late senator as it arrives outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. second from left, surrounded by her family, places her hands over the casket of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein’s body will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., puts her arm around the casket of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein’s body will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. second from left, surrounded by her husband Paul, left, Katherine Feinstein, second from right, and daughter Nancy Pelosi, right, blows a kiss at the casket of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein as it lies in state at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed places her hands on the casket of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein as she pays her respects during a day of lying in state at San Francisco City Hall, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Feinstein served as mayor San Francisco from 1978 to 1988, and as senator from 1992 to 2023 when she passed. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

An honor guard carries the the casket of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein up the stairs of San Francisco City Hall before a day of lying in state, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Feinstein served as mayor San Francisco from 1978 to 1988, and as senator from 1992 to 2023 when she passed. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Lynne Kennedy, left, sister of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, places her hand on Feinstein’s casket at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein alongside her husband Paul Pelosi, left, and Dianne Feinstein’s daughter Katherine Feinstein as her body lies in state in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Calif. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Leilani Moreno, 11, of Sacramento, Calif., signs a condolence book after joining her family in paying their respects as the casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Members of the public line up single file to await their turn to pay their respects as the casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Rand Salwasser wipes tears from his face as he writes a message for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein at City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. Feinstein, who died Sept. 29, served as San Francisco’s mayor. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., joined by, from left, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speak to reporters about the legacy of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Sen. Butler was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fills Feinstein’s seat in the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed pays tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein outside John’s Grill in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The restaurant, which celebrated its 115th anniversary Wednesday with a free lunch and appearances by the mayor and other politicians, paid tribute to Sen. Feinstein who died last week. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Flowers for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein are seen below her photo hanging at John’s Grill in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The restaurant, which celebrated its 115th anniversary Wednesday with a free lunch and appearances by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other politicians, paid tribute to Sen. Feinstein who died last week. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO | Mourners streamed into San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday to pay their respects to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, honoring her as fearless, smart and the glue who kept the city together after two political assassinations that catapulted her into the mayor’s office and the national spotlight.

“She wasn’t afraid to do a man’s job. She wasn’t afraid to be a senator. She wasn’t afraid to go after what she wanted,” said Lawanda Carter, 48, of San Francisco. “And that’s encouragement for us women now to have courage.”

Carter was among the scores of everyday San Franciscans and political leaders alike who brought flowers, bowed their heads or clasped their hands in prayer as they stood before Feinstein’s casket, which was draped in an American flag and on display behind velvet ropes. Many said they had never met Feinstein, but wanted to honor an indefatigable public servant who fought to level the playing field for women, members of the LGBTQ community and racial minorities.

Feinstein died early Friday in her Washington, D.C., home of natural causes, said Adam Russell, a spokesperson for her office. She was 90.

She was San Francisco’s first female mayor and one of California’s first two women U.S. senators, a job she first won alongside Barbara Boxer in 1992, dubbed the ” Year of the Woman.” Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also of San Francisco, and Mayor London Breed were among the officials who paid their respects.

Feinstein spent much of her career in the U.S. Senate but will be known as the forever mayor of San Francisco, a role she inherited in tragedy. She was president of the Board of Supervisors in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city’s first openly gay supervisor, at City Hall.

Feinstein, who found Milk’s body, became acting mayor and won election twice to serve as mayor until 1988.

Georgia Otterson, 76, a health care administrator, said Feinstein wasn’t as politically liberal as she would have liked, but the late mayor earned her respect with how she kept the heartbroken city together.

“We were all mourning together, holding candles. If memory serves me, Joan Baez sang,” Otterson said of an impromptu march that night from the historically gay Castro District to City Hall. “And she held us up.”

As a centrist Democrat, she was criticized by some more liberal voters, including for her longtime support for the death penalty, and as the country became more polarized, for her collegial relationship with Republicans. But the straight, white woman largely earned the gratitude of a city that celebrates its racial and sexual diversity.

She steered San Francisco through the HIV and AIDS crisis, bringing attention to an epidemic ignored by President Ronald Reagan. She also secured federal and private funding to save the city’s iconic cable cars from death by deterioration.

Feinstein led the city as it played host to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. Another San Francisco tradition — “Fleet Week” — was started by Feinstein in 1981, and this year’s annual celebration of air shows, naval ships and military bands is dedicated to her.

Breed recalled looking up to Feinstein when she was a Black kid growing up in public housing and playing the French horn in a middle school band that performed regularly at mayoral events.

“She was so proud of us and she said so, and she took the time to talk to us, express how amazing we were and to remind us that we were her band,” Breed said at a news conference the day after Feinstein’s death.

Mourners Wednesday expressed their pride in Feinstein.

“She kept moving on up. I was proud of her, very proud of her,” said Dorothy Hudson, 81, a retired federal government employee. “She was very kind, very smart. She opened doors up to let people know, ‘You can do it.'”

San Francisco native Cari Donovan placed a bouquet of red and pink lilies and daisies on the floor before the casket. She lingered, crying quietly over a woman she never knew but who was so important to her life.

“She championed and fought for the rights of so many people,” Donovan said. “I’m so grateful. And I really just wanted her family to know how much she meant to me.”

The social worker said she talked to her 28-year-old daughter about the battles Feinstein fought so that younger generations of women could dream bigger. “She was a lioness.”

While Feinstein’s career sent her to Washington, she remained deeply involved in the affairs of San Francisco, the city where she was born and raised. She often called her successors — including Gov. Gavin Newsom — to complain about potholes or trash and to offer advice and encouragement.

John Konstin Sr., owner of John’s Grill, a favorite downtown tourist destination and watering hole for city politicians, recalled Feinstein ordering potholes filled, trees trimmed and ugly scaffolding brought down before San Francisco hosted the 1984 Democratic convention.

“She asked, ‘How long has this scaffolding been up?’ And my dad said ‘Maybe 10 years,’ and the next day it came down,” said Konstin, 59. “It was half a block of scaffolding.”

The restaurant, which is celebrating its 115th anniversary Wednesday, honored Feinstein with flowers beneath a portrait of her that hangs on a wall.

Feinstein’s body will remained in City Hall through the evening and a memorial service is scheduled Thursday outside the building.

Speakers will include Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Mariano. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks by recorded video.

Among the first to say goodbye Wednesday were Jose Romero Cooper and Mark Cooper. The married couple waited in line before doors opened to the public.

“What I’m gonna say is: ‘Thank you for everything, for being strong,'” said Romero Cooper, 61, a scarf of the American flag draped around his neck.

He stood before the casket, genuflected and crossed himself, then walked away with tears streaming down his face.

This story has been corrected to show that Feinstein died Friday, not Thursday.

——

AP researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.