Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during their violent rampage through the Nova music festival in southern Israel, which are displayed at the site of the event, as Israeli DJs spun music, to commemorate the October 7, massacre, near Kibbutz Re’im, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. on the fifth day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinian children sell sweets in front of the rubble of a destroyed building in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on the fifth day of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

Ahmed Salaima, 14, center, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by his father as he arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

This handout photo provided by GPO shows Gabriela and Mia Leimberg, rear, talking with family from a meeting point in Israeli territory after being released by Hamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (GPO/Handout via AP)

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: An elderly person is helped in a mini-bus transporting Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: People holding an Israeli flag watch the arrival of a helicopter transporting Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Palestinian Fairuze Salameh is greeted after she was released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, early Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Palestinian Mohammad Hamamreh is greeted by his mother after he was released from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, early Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

In this photo provided by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, Thai hostages, who were previously released, hug their newly-freed compatriots at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas freed several Thai nationals seized in the group’s surprise attack on southern Israel last month, releasing them alongside Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal. (Thailand’s Foreign Ministry via AP )

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Egyptian military and trucks approaching the Gaza border with Egypt, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, Nov. 24. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Palestinians cook bread by their destroyed homes in Kuza’ a Gaza Strip during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Faith leaders from the Druze, Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities hold an interfaith prayer at Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that killed some 1,200 people, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Faith leaders from the Druze, center, Muslim, right, Jewish and Christian communities wear body armor and helmets ahead of an interfaith prayer at Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the Israel-Gaza border, the site of an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that killed some 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinian rides a scooter through a street destroyed during an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinians flee an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

This photo released by the GPO, Ron Krivoi meets his parents at the Sheba Medical Center this past Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, after being released from Hamas captivity. (GPO/Handout via AP)

Israeli soldiers carry a flagged coffin during a memorial service for Sergeant Kiril Brodski in the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Brodski and two other soldiers, believed to have been among those killed in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas attack, were declared dead by the military Tuesday, with their remains still in Gaza. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Helena Brodski cries during a memorial service for her son Sergeant Kiril Brodski in the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Brodski and two other soldiers, believed to have been among those killed in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas attack, were declared dead by the military Tuesday, with their remains still in Gaza. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

ARed Cross convoy carrying Israeli hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip in Rafah during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Images of human eyes are placed on empty chairs tied together in an art installation depicting hostages held by Hamas in the Hostages Square at the Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

A man wearing a clown costume holds pictures of Kfrir and Ariel Bibas, children hostages held by Hamas in the Hostages Square at the Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Thai nationals walk to a bus as they leave the Shamir Hospital in Ramle, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, on their way back to Thailand, after being released from Hamas custody. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive.(AP Photo/Maya Levin)

Thai nationals gesture from a bus as they leave the Shamir Hospital in Ramle, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, on their way back to Thailand, after being released from Hamas custody. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive.(AP Photo/Maya Levin)

JERUSALEM | Hamas released 16 hostages late Wednesday in the last swap for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel under the current Gaza truce, as international mediators raced to seal another extension to allow further exchanges and prolong the halt of Israel’s air and ground offensive.

The Israeli military said a group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals had been freed by Hamas and exited Gaza. Earlier, two Russian-Israeli women were freed by Hamas in a separate release. Israel was set to free 30 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Negotiators were working down to the wire to hammer out details for a further extension of the truce beyond its deadline of early Thursday. The talks appear to be growing tougher as most of the women and children held by Hamas are freed, and the militants are expected to seek greater releases in return for freeing men and soldiers.

International pressure has mounted for the cease-fire to continue as long as possible after nearly eight weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign in Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians, uprooted three quarters of the population of 2.3 million and led to a humanitarian crisis. Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.

Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored on Wednesday that Israel will resume its campaign to eliminate Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years and orchestrated the deadly attack on Israel that triggered the war

“After this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted, will Israel return to fighting? So my answer is an unequivocal yes,” he said. “There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end.”

He spoke ahead of a visit to the region planned this week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press for further extensions of the truce and hostage releases.

In the West Bank, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian boys — an 8-year-old an a 15-year-old — during a raid on the town of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said. Security footage showed a group of boys in the street who start to run, except for one who falls to the ground, bleeding.

The Israeli military said its troops fired on people who threw explosives at them but did not specify it was referring to the boys, who are not seen throwing anything. Separately, the military said its troops killed two Islamic Jihad militants during the raid.

So far, the Israeli onslaught in Gaza seems to have had little effect on Hamas’ rule, evidenced by its ability to conduct complex negotiations, enforce the cease-fire among other armed groups, and orchestrate the release of hostages. Hamas leaders, including Yehya Sinwar, have likely relocated to the south.

With Israeli troops holding much of northern Gaza, a ground invasion south will likely bring an escalating cost in Palestinian lives and destruction.

Most of Gaza’s population is now crammed into the south. The truce has brought them relief from bombardment, but the days of calm have been taken up in a frenzied rush to obtain supplies to feed their families as aid enters in greater, but still insufficient, amounts.

United States, Israel’s main ally, has shown greater reticence over the impact of the war in Gaza. The Biden administration has told Israel that if it launches an offensive in the south, it must operate with far greater precision.

ISRAEL’S HOSTAGE DILEMMA

The plight of the captives and shock from the Oct. 7 attack have galvanized Israeli support for the war. But Netanyahu is under pressure to bring the hostages home and could find it difficult to resume the offensive if there’s a prospect for more releases.

Since the initial truce began on Friday, both sides have been releasing women and children in their exchanges. After Friday’s releases, Gaza militants still hold around 20 women, according to Israeli officials. IF the truce continues at the current rate, they would be out in a few days.

After that, keeping the truce going depends on tougher negotiations over the release of around 126 men Israel says are held captive – including several dozen soldiers.

For men — and especially soldiers — Hamas is expected to push for comparable releases of Palestinian men or prominent detainees, a deal Israel may resist.

An Israeli official involved in hostage negotiations said talks on a further extension for release of civilian males and soldiers were still preliminary, and a deal would not be considered until all the women and children are out. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.

With Wednesday’s releases, a total of 73 Israelis, including dual nationals, have been freed during the six-day truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 24 hostages — 23 Thais and one Filipino — have also been released. Before the cease-fire, Hamas released four hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two others were found dead in Gaza.

So far, most of the 180 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons have been teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Several were women convicted by Israeli military courts of attempting to attack soldiers.

Palestinians have celebrated the release of people they see as having resisted Israel’s decades-long military occupation of lands they want for a future state.

The war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, in which it killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The militants kidnapped some 240 people back into Gaza, including babies, children, women, soldiers, older adults and Thai farm laborers.

Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza have killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The toll is likely much higher, as officials have only sporadically updated the count since Nov. 11 due to the breakdown of services in the north. The ministry says thousands more people are missing and feared dead under the rubble.

Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

TENSE CALM IN GAZA

For Palestinians in Gaza, the truce’s calm has been overwhelmed by the search for aid and by horror as they see the extent of destruction.

In the north, residents described entire residential blocks leveled to the ground in Gaza City and surrounding areas. The smell of decomposing bodies trapped under collapsed buildings fills the air, said Mohmmed Mattar, a 29-year-old resident of Gaza City who along with other volunteers searches for the dead under rubble or left in the streets.

They have found and buried 46 so far during the truce, he said. Most were unidentified. More bodies remain inside rubble but can’t be reached without heavy equipment, or are left on streets that are unapproachable because of Israeli troops nearby, Mattar said.

In the south, the truce has allowed more aid to be delivered from Egypt, up to 200 trucks a day. But aid officials say it is not enough, given that most now depend on outside aid. Overwhelmed U.N.-run shelters house more than 1 million displaced people, with many sleeping outside in cold, rainy weather.

At a distribution center in Rafah, large crowds line daily up for newly arrived bags of flour. But supplies run out quickly before many can get their share.

“We’ve been searching for bread for our children,” said one woman in line, Nawal Abu Namous. “Every day, we come here … we spend money on transportation to get here, just to go home with nothing.”

Some markets and shops have reopened, but prices for the few items in stock have skyrocketed. Winter clothes are unavailable. One clothes shop owner in Deir al-Balah told The Associated Press that he hates opening his doors in the morning, knowing he’ll spend most of the day apologizing to customers for not having winter items.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said some 111,000 people have respiratory infections and 75,000 have diarrhea, more than half of them under 5 years old. “More people could die from disease than bombings.”

“We are fed up,” said Omar al-Darawi, who works at the overwhelmed Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza. “We want this war to stop.”

Jeffery reported from Cairo and Lidman from Jerusalem.

