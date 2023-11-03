An injured Palestinian boy cries as rescuers try to pull him out of the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

Palestinians carry an injured woman after being rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Israeli soldiers lower the coffin of late Israeli Staff Sergeant Shay Arvas at the Holon military cemetery, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Sergeant Arvas, 20, was killed on Oct 31, during IDF’s ground operation in Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Palestinians evacuate wounded people following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he disembarks from an aircraft on his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Palestinians look at the apartment of Khaled Kharousha that was destroyed by the Israeli military in Nablus, West Bank, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Israel’s High Court of Justice gave the army the go-ahead to destroy Kharousha’s apartment, who is suspected of helping his father kill two Israelis in Huwara earlier this year. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

An Israeli reservist soldier collects family albums from his mother’s house, a day after the house was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinian children walk through a street destroyed in an Israeli army raid on Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Family members mourn 17-year-old Palestinian militant Yamen Jarrar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

An Israeli reservist soldier inspects the damage to his mother’s house, a day after the house was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Khan Younis, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinian day laborers in Israel arrive in the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing after being brought by Israeli authorities Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Thousands of day laborers from Gaza were in Israel when the war started. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians ride by destruction by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the Maghazi refugee camp, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is treated in a hospital in Deir al Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Relatives and friends of people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, demonstrate during a protest calling for the return of the hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis, Friday, Now. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Blinken is in Israel to press for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of Druze Israeli Lieutenant colonel Salman Habaka in the village of Yanuh Jat, northern Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Habaka was killed during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Dead and injured Palestinians are seen on the ground following an Israeli airstrike outside the entrance of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

An injured Palestinian man is carried from the ground following an Israeli airstrike outside the entrance of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip | Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary cease-fire until the roughly 240 hostages held be Hamas were released.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Alarm has grown over spiraling Palestinian deaths and deepening misery for civilians from weeks of Israeli bombardment and a widening ground assault that risks even greater casualties. Overwhelmed hospitals say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the U.N. said Friday.

After talks with Netanyahu, Blinken said a temporary halt was needed to boost aid deliveries and help win the release of the hostages Hamas took during its brutal Oct. 7 incursion.

But Netanyahu said he told Blinken that Israel was “going with full steam ahead,” unless hostages are released.

U.S. officials say they are not seeking a cease-fire but short pauses in specific areas to allow aid deliveries or other humanitarian activity, after which Israeli operations would resume. Netanyahu has not publicly addressed the idea and has instead repeatedly ruled out a cease-fire.

In Gaza, Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of the largest city amid continued battles with Hamas militants.

Strikes hit by the entrances of three hospitals in northern Gaza just as staff were trying to evacuate wounded to the south, hospital directors said. Footage showed the aftermath outside Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, where more than a dozen bloodied bodies of men, women and young children were strewn next to damaged cars and ambulances. One bleeding boy screamed as he huddled on top of a woman sprawled on the pavement.

At least 10 people were killed outside Shifa Hospital, its director, Mohammed Abu Salimia, told Al Jazeera TV. At least 50 others were killed or wounded in a strike outside the Indonesian Hospital, its director said.FEARS OVER NEW FRONTS

Throughout the war, Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire almost daily along the Lebanon border, raising fears of a new front opening there.

In his first public speech since the war began, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the cross-border fighting showed his group had “entered the battle.”

He suggested escalation was possible: “We will not be limited to this.” But he stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah would fully engage in the fighting. So far, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to show backing for Hamas without igniting an all-out war that would be devastating for Lebanon and Israel.

Blinken said the U.S., which has deployed aircraft carriers and other forces in the eastern Mediterranean, was committed to ensuring that no “second or third front” opens.

Nasrallah dismissed U.S. warnings: “Your fleets in the Mediterranean … will not scare us.”

Thursday saw one of the heaviest exchanges over the border yet. Hezbollah attacked Israeli military positions in northern Israel with drones, mortar fire and suicide drones, and Israeli warplanes and helicopter gunships retaliated with strikes in Lebanon. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said civilians were wounded in the Hezbollah attacks.

“We are in a high state of readiness in the north, in a very high state of alert, to respond to any event today and in coming days,” he said.

The exchanges since the start of the war have killed 10 Lebanese civilians and 66 fighters from Hezbollah and other militant groups and seven Israeli soldiers and a civilian in northern Israel.

Hezbollah is much stronger than Hamas, with an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets and missiles, some believed to be precision-guided weapons capable of striking deep inside Israel.

Israel has promised to unleash vast destruction in Lebanon if all-out war erupts, accusing Hezbollah of hiding its military installation in the midst of residential areas. The two enemies fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006.GAZA CITY ENCIRCLED

More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, two thirds of them women and minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack. Rocket fire by Gaza militants into Israel has continued, disrupting life for millions of people and forcing an estimated 250,000 people to evacuate towns in northern and southern Israel. Most rockets are intercepted.

Twenty-four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation.

The toll is likely to rise dramatically. Israeli military officials said their forces have encircled densely built-up Gaza City and began Friday to launch targeted attacks within the city on militant cells.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the city and nearby parts of northern Gaza. Israel says Hamas has extensive military infrastructure in the city, including a network of underground tunnels, bunkers and command centers. It says its strikes target Hamas and the militants endanger civilians by operating among them.

Friday’s strike outside Shifa Hospital came after Israel said Hamas has a command center at the facility — a claim that could not be independently verified and that Hamas and hospital officials deny.

The Israeli military said its aircraft Friday hit an ambulance near a battle zone that Hamas fighters were using to carry weapons. That claim could not be verified either.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a strike damaged one of its am