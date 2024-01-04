The Sentinel not only cares deeply about bringing our readers accurate and critical news, we insist all of the crucial stories we provide are available for everyone — for free.
Like you, we know how critical accurate and dependable information and facts are in making the best decisions about, well, everything that matters. Factual reporting is crucial to a sound democracy, a solid community and a satisfying life.
So there’s no paywall at SentinelColorado.com. Our print editions are free on stands across the region, and our daily email E-ditions are free just for signing up, to anyone.
But we need your help to carry out this essential mission.
Please help us keep the Sentinel different and still here when you need us, for everyone. Join us now, and thank you.
PERRY, Iowa | Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.
A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.
An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town’s middle school and high school.
Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.
“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”
The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.
The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.
Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.
Dallas County’s Emergency Management Agency said a new conference would be held later in the morning.
Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.