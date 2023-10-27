The Aurora Sentinel Community Shareholder model is an innovative effort to preserve and expand critical, fact-based journalism in Aurora. You can invest in local news with Aurora Sentinel Community Shares for as little as $10, and your contribution could be tax deductible.
AP PHOTOS: Scenes of sorrow and despair on both sides of Israel-Gaza border on week 3 of war
A bullet-riddled family photo tacked to a refrigerator in Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Horrific scenes of the lifeless bodies of Palestinian children pulled from the rubble in the Gaza Strip following Israeli retaliatory airstrikes.
Week 3 of the Israel-Hamas war was filled with sorrowful images on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.
Outside the morgue at Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, the bodies of a dead Palestinian father clutching his curly-haired toddler were wrapped in a blanket. In Israel, grief-stricken soldiers attended the funeral of a young Israeli sergeant and her father killed in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Kfar Azza in southern Israel, just one of many funerals this week.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes left large swathes of Gaza a mass of rubble, where Palestinian rescue workers searched for any sign of life — and mournful screams went up when dead children and others were pulled out.