AURORA | Aspiring poets and fans of the word are invited to attend free poetry workshops at the Art History Museum this month.
The muse? Perhaps it was French essayist Joseph Joubert. “You will find poetry nowhere unless you bring some of it with you.“
Seven local poets invite you “bring some of it with you” when each be hosting performances and workshops, and one of the events is billed as family friendly.
Each event is free and open to the public, but attendees are required to get tickets in advance online, according to a press statement from the museum
Events will all be held at the museum, 15051 E Alameda Parkway
Aurora Poet series
Nancy Viera: Finding inspiration
Friday Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Ralonda Simmons: Condensing your poetry for maximum impact.
Saturday Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.
The museum recommends attending this event for people who want to level up their poetry skills
Melissa Forbes: Family poetry workshop
Sunday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.
E. Soto: Collage poetry
Sunday Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
The museum recommends attending this event for people looking for a creative outlet
Alexandra Jackson: Poetry to explore feelings and trauma
Saturday Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
The museum recommends attending this event for people looking for a creative outlet
Ahja Fox: Publishing your work
Sunday Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m.
The museum recommends attending this event for people who want to level up their poetry skills. Fox is Aurora’s third poet laureate. “She describes poetry as a superpower.
Wayne Gilbert: Having coffee with death
Sunday Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.