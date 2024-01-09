Ajha Fox, Aurora’s poet laureate. PHOTO VIA AURORA HISTORY MUSEUM

AURORA | Aspiring poets and fans of the word are invited to attend free poetry workshops at the Art History Museum this month.

The muse? Perhaps it was French essayist Joseph Joubert. “You will find poetry nowhere unless you bring some of it with you.“

Seven local poets invite you “bring some of it with you” when each be hosting performances and workshops, and one of the events is billed as family friendly.

Each event is free and open to the public, but attendees are required to get tickets in advance online, according to a press statement from the museum

Events will all be held at the museum, 15051 E Alameda Parkway

Aurora Poet series

Nancy Viera: Finding inspiration

Friday Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Ralonda Simmons: Condensing your poetry for maximum impact.

Saturday Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

The museum recommends attending this event for people who want to level up their poetry skills

Melissa Forbes: Family poetry workshop

Sunday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

E. Soto: Collage poetry

Sunday Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The museum recommends attending this event for people looking for a creative outlet

Alexandra Jackson: Poetry to explore feelings and trauma

Saturday Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

The museum recommends attending this event for people looking for a creative outlet

Ahja Fox: Publishing your work

Sunday Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m.

The museum recommends attending this event for people who want to level up their poetry skills. Fox is Aurora’s third poet laureate. “She describes poetry as a superpower.

Wayne Gilbert: Having coffee with death

Sunday Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

Click here for tickets and information.