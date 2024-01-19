AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot and killed Thursday evening in central Aurora after some kind of an reported argument, police said.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to a resident in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue after reports of gunfire there.

“A 911 caller reported she was on the phone with her sister when she overheard an argument followed by gunshots,” police said in a social media post. “Responding officers entered a residence and located a woman with a gunshot wound.”

Police said the woman died at the scene.

A suspect has not been identified, police said. There have been no arrests.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.