AURORA | Aurora Police is investigating the homicide of a 51-year-old woman, after it was reported to be a suicide.

APS responded to a report of a suicide at 8:50 a.m. last Friday in the 1200 block of South Dillon Way in the Sable Ridge neighborhood. The 911 caller reported finding a 51-year-old woman dead in a garage with apparent strangulation wounds, according to a press statement released Thursday afternoon.

The officers thought the scene was suspicious and requested the help from APD homicide detectives and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner conducted an autopsy on Monday and determined the woman’s death was indeed a homicide. The press statement did not include the cause of death. The coroner also did not release the woman’s identity.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).