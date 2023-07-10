Mosquitoes being tested for virus infection. (AP File Photo/LM Otero, File)

AURORA | Arapahoe County Health Department officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the county, raising alarm for residents to protect themselves from bites and possible infection.

Mosquitoes near the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds have been found to carry the West Nile virus, according to recent tests. The virus has also been detected in Boulder, Delta, Larimer, and Weld counties.

County health officials had already started insecticide treatment at the fairgrounds in an effort to slow mosquito reproduction.

Residents are advised to take precautions, including wearing insect repellent containing DEET, staying indoors during peak mosquito activity times, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water sources on their property.

Mild flu-like symptoms of the virus typically resolve on their own, but severe cases affecting the nervous system can occur in less than 1% of infected individuals.

Last year, state officials reported 20 deaths attributed to West Nile infection, as well as 143 hospitalizations.

Since the state began tracking West Nile virus in mosquitoes, 6,078 cases have been reported,leading to 177 deaths.

State health department data shows that health officials are testing regularly for the virus across the region, but so far, only five counties have revealed positive tests for the virus.