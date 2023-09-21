AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and injured Wednesday evening at a gas station parking lot in southeast Aurora, police said.

“Officers do not yet have any suspect description and are asking any witnesses that did not remain on scene to contact,” investigators, according to police,

Police said the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a Conoco gas station, 18883 E. Hampden Ave.

No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.