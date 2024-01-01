AURORA | An unidentified teenage boy was shot and injured while outside a home in northwest Aurora New Years Eve, police reported.

At about 5 p.m., police said that officers were called to the 1500 block of Emporia Street to respond to reports of the shooting.

“The victim, a young teenage boy, has been transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury,” police said in a social media post. “Suspect information is not available at this time.”

No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.