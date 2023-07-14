AURORA | Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing outside of an apartment complex following an argument in north Aurora on Thursday.

Nurendy Ropon Booking Photo Provided by Aurora Police

Aurora police were called to the scene of the stabbing at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Investigators believe the suspect — Nurendy Ropon, 22 — got into an argument with the 34-year-old victim before drawing a knife and stabbing him in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His name will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Ropon was still armed with a knife when police found him a short distance from the crime scene. He was taken into custody without incident. Alton Street between East 16th and 17th avenues was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime who hasn’t spoken with investigators contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.